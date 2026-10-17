/Shubman Gill to play Ranji Trophy for Punjab ahead of India’s New Zealand Test series

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill will turn out for Punjab in their Ranji Trophy second round match against Chhattisgarh in New Chandigarh, starting on Sunday. The development comes at a time when Gill is eyeing to get some red-ball game time under his belt before departing for the New Zealand tour.



Gill, 27, has been drafted into the squad at the eleventh hour, with Uday Saharan to continue to lead the side. India's ODI series in New Zealand runs from November 4 to 15, but Gill will play only the first three matches. He will then hand the 50-over captaincy to Shreyas Iyer and shift his focus to the two-game Test series that follows.