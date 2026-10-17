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Shubman Gill to play Ranji Trophy for Punjab ahead of India’s New Zealand Test series

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill will turn out for Punjab in their Ranji Trophy second round match against Chhattisgarh in New Chandigarh, starting on Sunday. The development comes at a time when Gill is eyeing to get some red-ball game time under his belt before departing for the New Zealand tour.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 07:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
Shubman Gill to play Ranji Trophy for Punjab ahead of India’s New Zealand Test series
Image Credit: X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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