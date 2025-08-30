Shubman Gill to Replace Rohit Sharma? BCCI Eyes All-Format Captaincy with Irfan Pathan Backing Stability Move
Shubman Gill is set to become India’s all-format captain as BCCI plans a smooth leadership transition post-Rohit Sharma, with Irfan Pathan backing the move for stability.
- Shubman Gill named India’s Test captain after Rohit Sharma’s retirement, with BCCI considering him for ODI and T20 leadership as well.
- Irfan Pathan backs Gill’s elevation, stressing the need for stability, continuity, and clear communication in Indian cricket’s leadership transition.
- Gill impressed on England tour 2025, scoring 754 runs including a double century at Edgbaston, proving his readiness as India’s all-format captain.
The winds of change are blowing across Indian cricket, and at the center of this transition stands Shubman Gill, the 25-year-old batting sensation being groomed as India’s next all-format captain. Following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Tests and his gradual transition out of leadership duties, Gill has stepped into the spotlight—already named Test captain, vice-captain in T20Is, and tipped to take over the ODI reins ahead of the 2027 World Cup.
Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) must ensure absolute clarity in communication with players about this leadership shift. For him, Gill’s rise is not just about the numbers but also about stability, continuity, and vision—key elements for sustained success in international cricket.
Shubman Gill’s Seamless Transition into Leadership
Gill’s elevation didn’t come overnight. His breakthrough Test captaincy stint in England earlier this year showcased his temperament and hunger to succeed at the highest level. Leading India to a 2-2 draw in a tough five-match series, Gill flourished both as a leader and a batsman. He amassed 754 runs, including a double century at Edgbaston, underlining his ability to lead from the front.
This performance silenced doubts about his readiness and instead sparked conversations about his potential to guide India in all three formats. His consistent ODI form and already established role as vice-captain further strengthen the argument that Gill is the natural successor to Rohit Sharma.
Irfan Pathan: “Continuity in Leadership is Crucial”
Speaking to RevSportz, Pathan emphasized the importance of a single leader across formats. He argued that working with multiple captains creates unnecessary complications for both the players and the coaching staff.
“If you look around, there must be a certain type of continuity in leadership. Nowhere would you see that three captains are there in three different formats,” Pathan said. “Imagine facing South Africa in all three formats—how easy or difficult will it be for coaches like Gautam Gambhir to work with three different captains? Stability is vital in this transition phase, and Shubman’s leadership provides exactly that.”
Pathan drew parallels with past Indian coaching regimes, noting how Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid thrived under strong, consistent leadership structures. With Gambhir now at the helm, he believes Gill’s appointment ensures the same balance moving forward.
Clear Communication: The BCCI’s Next Big Step
While Pathan fully supports Gill’s elevation, he urged the BCCI to clearly outline its roadmap. In his view, ambiguity can derail even the most well-planned transitions.
“The message should go out loud and clear to every player—that Shubman Gill is the engine of this train,” Pathan remarked. “His captaincy will only get better with time. What he has already achieved is impressive, and with his batting ability, he has the foundation to become India’s long-term leader.”
This transparency, Pathan stressed, will help players align with the broader vision, reducing speculation and distractions from the media.
A Roadmap Towards the 2027 World Cup
Gill’s leadership progression seems to be part of a well-crafted long-term strategy by the selectors. With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, grooming a young captain who can command respect across all formats appears to be the priority. The selectors have already reassured Gill about his T20I role once Test duties allow, reinforcing the message that he remains central to India’s plans.
“Gill has been outstanding in ODIs and is already the vice-captain,” Pathan highlighted. “The selection committee had a discussion with him and assured him of continuity across formats. Indian cricket follows a plan, and Gill is clearly at the heart of it.”
