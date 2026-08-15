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Shubman Gill wins toss and bats first in India's 600th match on Independence Day 2026 vs Sri Lana, check playing XI

India have won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on Saturday as they step in their 600th Test match on a special Independence Day 2026.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 10:05 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
Shubman Gill wins toss and bats first in India's 600th match on Independence Day 2026 vs Sri Lana, check playing XI
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Shubman Gill wins toss and bats first in India's 600th match on Independence Day 2026 vs Sri Lana, check playing XI
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