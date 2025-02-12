India’s star batter Shubman Gill created history as he became the fastest batter in the world to score 2500 runs in ODIs on Wednesday, February 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gill took part in his 50th ODI match for India against England in the third ODI and ended up breaking South African batter Hashim Amla’s record. Amla crossed the 2500-run mark in ODIs in his 53rd innings for the Proteas.

During the third ODI between India and England, Gill smashed 112 runs off 102 balls and proved why he is the best young batter in the world. The Punjab-based batter earlier scored 87 runs from 96 balls in the series opener played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 6. He continued his red-hot form in the second ODI at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday (February 9), where he scored 60 runs from 51 balls.

Shubman Gill now has made three fifty-plus scores in the ongoing three-match ODI series against England. As of now, he is the highest-scoring batter in the bilateral series with 259 runs at an average of 86.33.

Talking about the game, Gill held fort and built a crucial stand with Virat Kohli, after Rohit Sharma fell in the very first over of the match. Gill exploited the Ahmedabad track and raced to 80 runs in just 73 balls. Shubman took 94 balls to reach the three-figure mark.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood