South Zone will receive a significant boost for the Duleep Trophy 2026 final, with India stars KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj asked to turn out in the title clash against East Zone as per media reports. The reason for this development is there is no red ball match in September and thus to keep the three important assests of the team fit, steady and in touch for NZ series, final game will be a much needed practice. The final will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 6 to 10. The BCCI had earlier shifted the summit clash from Bengaluru to Chennai to allow spectators to attend the match.
Rahul, Padikkal and Siraj were part of India's squad for both Tests in the recently completed Sri Lanka series. With India not scheduled to play an international match for them during the immediate period, the national selectors want the trio to remain involved in competitive cricket through the Duleep Trophy final. Recent reports confirm that all three have been asked to join South Zone for the contest.
Rahul and Padikkal are Karnataka players in domestic cricket, while Siraj represents Hyderabad. Their inclusion means South Zone will have considerable international experience when it takes on an East Zone side packed with established and emerging talent.
South Zone Reach Final
South Zone secured its place in the final by defeating North Zone by seven wickets in the second semifinal at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on September 2. Captain Tilak Varma played a crucial role, following his unbeaten 116 in the first innings with an unbeaten 51 during the chase. South Zone successfully completed a target of 181.
Tilak is also India's T20I vice captain and leads South Zone in the tournament. Ricky Bhui and Narayan Jagadeesan opened the innings in the semifinal, with Shaik Rasheed coming in at No. 3. Rahul is expected to open in the final, while Padikkal is likely to occupy the No. 3 position.
Padikkal enters the contest after an impressive Sri Lanka series. He scored two centuries for India while batting at No. 3 and will have another opportunity to strengthen his credentials for the Test squad ahead of India's upcoming away series against New Zealand.
East Zone Await In Chennai
East Zone booked the other final spot after defeating defending champions Central Zone by four wickets. The Ishan Kishan led side chased down 159 with a day to spare, with 15 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making 40 and Kishan remaining unbeaten on 39.
The East Zone squad also includes former India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar and Bengal all rounder Shahbaz Ahmed. Sooryavanshi, who has already attracted major attention during the tournament, is also part of the squad. A key selection call remains pending, however. Tilak, Kishan and Sooryavanshi are part of India's T20I setup, and their participation in the final depends on head coach Gautam Gambhir's decision.
The BCCI has also confirmed that the Duleep Trophy final will be played in Chennai from September 6 to 10, with live streaming coverage for the tournament and television coverage of the final.
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