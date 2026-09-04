South Zone will receive a significant boost for the Duleep Trophy 2026 final, with India stars KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj asked to turn out in the title clash against East Zone as per media reports. The reason for this development is there is no red ball match in September and thus to keep the three important assests of the team fit, steady and in touch for NZ series, final game will be a much needed practice. The final will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 6 to 10. The BCCI had earlier shifted the summit clash from Bengaluru to Chennai to allow spectators to attend the match.