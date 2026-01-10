India’s current Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has officially shared his thoughts on being left out of the national squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup. After being left out of India’s squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup, the Indian captain offered a calm three-word response that quickly went viral, cutting through the noise surrounding his omission Speaking to the press on Saturday prior to India's opening One Day International against New Zealand, the 26 year old opening batter expressed a composed and professional outlook regarding the decision made by the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar.

Acceptance and Perspective

Despite being a high profile omission, Gill maintained a positive stance. "I respect the selectors' decision. All the best to the team for the T20 World Cup," he informed reporters.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Expanding on his philosophy regarding his career trajectory, he noted the importance of accepting outcomes beyond his control. "I am where I have to be and whatever is written in my destiny no one can take that from me. A player always believes he will try his best for the country and the selectors have taken their decision," Gill stated.

Statistical Context and Selection Strategy

The decision to drop Gill comes after a challenging year in the shortest format. Throughout 15 T20 International appearances in 2025, he managed to accumulate 219 runs. His performance metrics included a batting average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26, notably failing to record a single half century during that period.

The team management has shifted its strategy toward a specific team composition that prioritizes a more aggressive batting approach. Consequently, Axar Patel has been named the vice captain for the tournament, serving as deputy to skipper Suryakumar Yadav. This selection shift also follows previous public debate regarding the lineup, as Gill's presence in the T20I squad during 2025 had originally resulted in the exclusion of Sanju Samson, who had been in stellar form with three centuries as an opener in 2024.

Focus on the Present

While the T20 World Cup remains a major talking point, Gill emphasized the necessity of concentrating on the immediate task at hand. He reiterated that the morale within the Indian dressing room remains excellent and stressed the significance of staying present.

The 2026 T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place across eight different venues in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. India is placed in Group A with the United States, Namibia, the Netherlands, and Pakistan. The national team will launch their tournament campaign on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium against the United States.

Confirmed Indian T20 World Cup Squad

The final roster selected for the premier event includes: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Rinku Singh.