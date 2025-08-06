In a surprising turn of events, Indian opener Shubman Gill has dropped out of the ICC Test Batting Rankings top 10, despite delivering one of the most dominant individual performances in a five-Test series. Gill amassed a colossal 754 runs across 10 innings during the recently concluded England series, yet he now finds himself sitting at 13th in the latest ICC rankings.

A Record-Breaking Series

Gill’s performance in England was nothing short of exceptional. With an average of 75.40, he notched up four centuries, including a double hundred at Edgbaston and back-to-back tons at Headingley and Old Trafford. His consistency was instrumental in India leveling the series 2-2, despite losing all five tosses and facing one of the most formidable home sides in world cricket.

Cricket legends including Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Gill, with Gavaskar even calling his 754-run feat "more valuable than my 774 runs in 1971", citing the tougher conditions and higher stakes in 2025.

But Why the Drop in Rankings?

Despite his heroics, the ICC’s ranking algorithm penalized Gill after a low-scoring final Test at The Oval, where he managed just 32 runs across two innings (21 & 11). As a result, he lost crucial rating points, falling from 9th to 13th place with 725 points.

This may seem harsh, but it underscores how the ICC rankings place heavy weight on recent form, especially in decisive moments. Consistency matters, but so does finishing strong, and Gill’s quiet final game proved costly.

Jaiswal & Siraj Steal the Spotlight

While Gill dropped down the ladder, Yashasvi Jaiswal made significant strides. The stylish left-hander scored 411 runs in the series, including a crucial century in the final Test that helped India win a nail-biter by 6 runs. As a reward, he jumped to 5th position in the ICC Test batting rankings, making him the highest-ranked Indian Test batter currently.

On the bowling side, Mohammed Siraj's 23 wickets, including two five-fors, catapulted him 12 places up the charts to 15th in the Test bowling rankings, his career best.