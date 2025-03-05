Advertisement
Shubman Gill's Rumored Girlfriend Avneet Kaur Spotted At Dubai International Stadium During IND vs AUS Champions Trophy Semifinal – Watch

Avneet Kaur's stunning appearance at the IND vs AUS Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai went viral, sparking social media buzz and fan reactions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2025, 11:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Popular TV actress Avneet Kaur is a huge cricket fan. She often attends India's matches, and recently, she was spotted at the India vs Australia Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai. Her pictures from the stadium have gone viral, and fans can't stop talking about her stunning appearance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

Avneet Kaur's Stylish Look Goes Viral

In the pictures, Avneet Kaur can be seen wearing a tight blue shirt, elegantly flaunting her curves. She paired it with brown pants and styled her hair in a neat bun. Completing her look with black sunglasses and a Gucci bag, she looked effortlessly stylish.

Fans React on Social Media

As soon as Avneet was spotted at the match, social media was abuzz with reactions. Fans flooded the comment sections, praising her beauty. One user wrote, "Avneet is looking absolutely stunning in this look." Another commented, "Is Gill getting some extra motivation?"

Avneet herself shared a post on social media with the caption, "India, India! Are you watching the match too?" Her post has already garnered thousands of likes and comments.

Avneet Kaur's Love for Cricket

Avneet Kaur has been spotted at cricket matches before. Recently, she was also seen at the India vs New Zealand match, where she was actively cheering for Team India.

Avneet Kaur's Popularity

With over 30 million followers on Instagram, Avneet Kaur is a social media sensation. Her posts go viral within minutes, making her one of the most followed actresses in the country.

