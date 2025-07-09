India’s Test captain Shubman Gill made headlines with a sensational performance in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, where he registered twin centuries against England. His remarkable 269-run effort not only guided India to a massive 336-run victory but also shattered multiple records along the way. Among those impressed was former England white-ball captain Jos Buttler, who also shares dressing room space with Gill at Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Buttler was full of praise for the Punjab-born cricketer during his appearance on the ‘For The Love Of Cricket’ podcast. He shed light on the behind-the-scenes work Gill puts in to maintain consistency and refine his technique specifically highlighting his use of underarm drills to develop muscle memory and batting rhythm.

“Whatever he’s doing is working, So I’d be like I want the same guy to give me throwdowns, want to do the same routine that I did. Having played a little bit with him in the IPL, he does a lot of basic drills and does a lot of underarm drills, just grooving his shape. You’d think why would a Test cricketer be doing underarm drills but it’s just the muscle memory, moving into the right positions, hitting the ball late, that’s something he talks about a lot and practices a lot. Hit the ball to the ground and let the ball come to him, which is a trait of all the best players. He’ll be doing lot of those kind of drills," he said.

Buttler Sounds Alarm for England

The former skipper also issued a word of caution for England, urging them to formulate a solid strategy against Gill ahead of the third Test at Lord’s, especially after what he considered a misjudged decision by Ben Stokes to bowl first on a flat surface in Edgbaston.

“We hope as England fans that he doesn’t go on and break more records. We need to find answers to get him out, As a batter when you’re in that space you feel untouchable. You want to keep that momentum and energy on your side. Stay in that bubble," he added.

Father’s Role in Gill’s Cricketing Journey

Buttler also acknowledged the influence of Gill’s father on his cricketing foundation, revealing how closely his family has been involved in his rise as an elite batter.

“His dad has been quite influential and been a coach of his while growing up so I’m sure he’s got a couple of phone calls from him saying keep playing. He’ll be someone who he’ll be turning to and leaning on for his game," he concluded.

With the series now tied at 1-1, the highly anticipated third Test begins on July 10 at Lord’s, where all eyes will be on Gill to see if he can continue his stunning form and pile onfurther misery for the English bowling attack.