Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reiterated its unwavering zero-tolerance stance against malpractice following the arrest of Jaffna Kings co-owner and former India Under-19 World Cup standout Manjot Kalra. The 27-year-old entrepreneur faces allegations of trying to entice a cricketer into corrupt activities during the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL).
Legal Crackdown on Opening Day
Kalra, who famously secured the Player of the Match accolade during the 2018 Under-19 World Cup final, was apprehended on Friday by the Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports. Following his initial detention, he was brought before a magistrate and placed in judicial custody until July 31, according to regional press reports.
Authorities also detained another Indian citizen, identified as Yuvraj Pushpa, who was similarly remanded after a courtroom presentation.
Law enforcement officials in Sri Lanka assert that financial incentives were presented to a tournament participant. Investigative documentation indicates that the suspected illicit approach was flagged to detectives prior to the launch of the tournament. This early warning enabled authorities to execute the apprehensions on the very first day of the 2026 LPL campaign, just hours before the Jaffna Kings were slated to play the Galle Gallants at the SSC Grounds in Colombo.
According to Inspector Supun Vidanage of the Sports Investigation Unit, Kalra was taken into custody at a Colombo hotel just as he was allegedly "about to pay" a player a sum of 9.5 million Sri Lankan rupees (approximately $28,700).
SLC Pledges Absolute Support to Investigators
In the wake of the high-profile arrests, the national cricket board emphasized that the ongoing five-team competition will move forward exactly as planned without any operational disruptions.
"Sri Lanka Cricket, together with the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026, will extend its fullest cooperation to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports should any assistance be sought in connection with any inquiry arising from the matter," SLC affirmed in a press statement distributed on July 17.
The administrative body reinforced that it remains entirely unyielding against any instances of corruption, unethical behavior, or match-manipulation by anyone connected to the league.
Proactive Anti-Corruption Measures
To fortify the competition's ethical standards, SLC revealed that its internal Anti-Corruption Unit had maintained close collaboration with the government’s specialized sports police force prior to the tournament opener to maximize the integrity framework. Furthermore, the league has enlisted the services of Integrity Mentors, an autonomous sports transparency and anti-corruption outfit to offer dedicated supervision and educational briefings to participants for the duration of the tournament.
Kalra initially rose to prominence as a vital component of the Indian squad that captured the 2018 Under-19 World Cup under Prithvi Shaw's leadership, notably hammering a match-winning, unbeaten hundred against Australia in the tournament decider. He subsequently transitioned from playing into sports business, acquiring a stake in the Jaffna Kings franchise ahead of the current 2026 edition. While cricket administrators maintain that rigorous protocols are actively shielding the competition's reputation, the formal charges against the accused have yet to be verified in a court of law.
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