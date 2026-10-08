Captain Siddhesh Lad and vice-captain Ayush Mhatre will lead a young Mumbai side into the new Ranji Trophy season as the 42-time champions begin their campaign against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
Speaking at a pre-season press conference organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association at the Wankhede Stadium, Lad and Mhatre outlined Mumbai's preparations and their approach for the upcoming red-ball season.
The 34-year-old Lad acknowledged the expectations that come with representing Mumbai, one of the most successful teams in Indian domestic cricket. However, the captain believes the squad must embrace the pressure rather than be weighed down by the team's illustrious history.
"Given Mumbai's rich history, the 42 Ranji Trophy titles we have won and the legacy of players who have represented the team, there will always be pressure when you wear the Mumbai jersey. But as a unit, we want to embrace that pressure rather than run away from it.
We understand the history and culture that come with representing Mumbai, and we are looking forward to the season," Lad said.
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Ayush Mhatre Opens Up On Leadership Role
Meanwhile, Mhatre, who has been appointed vice-captain, spoke about the responsibility of taking on a leadership role at just 19 and the support he has received from the senior players.
"Being named vice-captain of Mumbai is a big responsibility and a very proud moment for me, especially given the stature of the team and what the Ranji Trophy means to Mumbai cricket," Mhatre said.
The support I have received from the team has been excellent, and I have never felt like I was treated differently because I am a youngster. Siddesh Lad has supported me a lot and always made me feel comfortable within the team," he added.
Mhatre also revealed how he has tried to adopt a calm approach on the field, taking inspiration from former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
"I have also learnt the importance of staying calm on the field. We have always seen how Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains calm, and one of the things I have learnt from him is that anger may last for five minutes, but decisions taken in anger can often be wrong. Once you calm down, you can think better," he said.
"I have tried to follow that approach, stay composed on the field and make better decisions for myself and the team."
Mumbai Squad Composition
Mumbai's 16-member squad blends experienced domestic campaigners with emerging young talent, with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan adding depth and pedigree as the side begins its pursuit of a record-extending 43rd Ranji Trophy title.
Lad, who has scored more than 5,600 runs in First-Class cricket, will be an important figure in the middle order. He played a key role for Mumbai during the 2025-26 season and will now shoulder added responsibility as captain.
Mhatre, meanwhile, has continued his rapid progress in domestic cricket. The opening batter has scored 660 runs in 13 First-Class matches. He missed part of the year because of a hamstring injury but has now returned and will be expected to provide stability at the top of the order.
Mumbai squad for first Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match
Siddhesh Lad (captain), Ayush Mhatre (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakash Anand (wicketkeeper), Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester D'Souza and Onkar Tarmale.
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