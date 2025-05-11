Advertisement
VIRAT KOHLI RETIREMENT

Sidhu Questions Virat Kohli’s Timing Amid Retirement Buzz Ahead Of England Series

Former India cricketer and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu has raised concerns over the reported timing of Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: May 11, 2025, 12:59 PM IST|Source: IANS
Sidhu Questions Virat Kohli’s Timing Amid Retirement Buzz Ahead Of England Series Image Credit: X

As per sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the 36-year-old Kohli has recently communicated his intent to step away from the longest format. However, the BCCI is actively trying to persuade the veteran batter to reconsider, especially with the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle set to begin with the England tour.

“Kohli’s decision has stirred conversations across the global cricketing community,” Sidhu said in a video posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. “While his intention is noble, that the old must make way for the new, the timing is questionable. This is not just any series; India’s pride and prestige are at stake.”

Sidhu went on to emphasize Kohli’s unmatched experience and value, especially in English conditions, traditionally one of the toughest tours even for top Test nations. “He is our knight in shining armour in England,” Sidhu stated. “With Rohit Sharma already stepping away from Test cricket, Kohli’s presence becomes even more vital. We cannot afford to send an inexperienced side into a tour of such magnitude.”

Since making his Test debut in 2011, Kohli has played 123 Tests, amassing 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. He also holds the distinction of being India’s most successful Test captain, having led the side in 68 matches. Known for his intensity, fitness, and aggressive leadership, Kohli was instrumental in establishing India as a dominant force in Test cricket both at home and abroad.

