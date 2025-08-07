Sidhu Slams Gambhir’s Critics After England Series: ‘Give Him The Credit He Deserves’

After a tough phase marked by consecutive Test series defeats to New Zealand and Australia, India’s gritty 2-2 draw in the five-match Test series against England has become a defining chapter in the team’s transition era. Leading the charge in this transformation was head coach Gautam Gambhir, whose decisions and conviction under pressure have now drawn praise from unlikely quarters—none louder than Navjot Singh Sidhu.

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from Test cricket just before the tour, India arrived in England with an inexperienced squad. Yet, they walked away with heads held high—thanks in part to Gambhir’s vision and unwavering belief in youth.

Sidhu’s Sharp Rebuke to Gambhir’s Critics: “Will You Stand Up and Greet Him Today?”

Sidhu, never one to mince words, launched a passionate defence of Gambhir’s leadership during the high-stakes England tour. In a video on his YouTube channel, the former opener slammed critics who had routinely blamed Gambhir for India’s struggles.

“We do a lot of hero-worshipping. I want to say that whenever India plays even a little badly, anyone and everyone climbs on Gautam Gambhir and blames him. Will you stand up and greet him today?” Sidhu asked pointedly.

This public show of support struck a chord with fans and pundits alike, especially considering the immense pressure Gambhir faced before the tour. After a whitewash at home to New Zealand and losses in Australia, murmurs had already begun about his suitability as India’s red-ball coach. But the gritty turnaround in England turned the tide.

Backing the Young Brigade: Gambhir’s Risk That Paid Off

One of the most talked-about decisions from the tour was Gambhir’s preference for Washington Sundar over Kuldeep Yadav—a move questioned by experts and fans. However, Gambhir’s emphasis on batting depth and long-term transition planning eventually bore fruit.

Sidhu credited Gambhir’s “conviction” for the results.

“It was Gautam Gambhir who insisted on this transition, who gave opportunities to guys like Akash Deep and Washington. Yes, Kuldeep was maybe a better option. But he had conviction.”

Players like Akash Deep, previously unknown quantities on the international stage, seized the opportunity, helping script what Sidhu called a “Brisbane-Perth-England” moment—a reference to India’s greatest overseas triumphs.

India’s Young Core Signals a New Dawn

With the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rajat Patidar stepping up alongside Washington and Akash, the series highlighted India’s bench strength and the potential of its next-generation stars.

Sidhu rightly pointed out that the absence of senior figures wasn’t a weakness—it was a chance. “There were many unknowns when the team went who had not made their name. Gambhir had told three to four big names are missing, but think of it as an opportunity. His words have proven to be true.”

India’s win in the fifth Test at The Oval, which helped level the series, was a culmination of this belief—built not just on talent, but on trust, bold calls, and hard-nosed cricket.