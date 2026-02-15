'Silly thing, unbecoming of our nation...': Ex Indian cricketer slams India's 'No Handshake' policy ahead of IND vs PAK T20 WC 2026 clash

As the cricketing world anticipates the first ball of the India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter, a deeper diplomatic divide has surfaced off the pitch. Former India batsman and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has publicly criticized the Indian team’s ongoing "no-handshake" policy, labeling the gesture as a "silly" practice that undermines the spirit of the game.

The Origins of the Protocol

The policy of refusing post-match handshakes has been in effect across all formats and age groups for both men’s and women’s cricket since the 2025 Asia Cup. This hardline stance was adopted following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 civilian lives, and the subsequent military response known as Operation Sindoor. Since these hostilities, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has maintained a status quo of minimal formal engagement on the field.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Manjrekar, known for his blunt commentary, took to his X account to express his disapproval of how the nation is being represented through this gesture. “This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all,” he wrote.

Captains Maintain the Suspense

During the pre-match press conferences in Colombo, the handshake remains a central theme of inquiry. India captain Suryakumar Yadav, who notably skipped the handshake during the Asia Cup final, refused to provide a definitive answer on whether the policy would be relaxed today. “Wait for 24 hours. We are here to play cricket. Have good food and sleep,” Suryakumar told reporters, effectively deferring the answer until the toss.

In contrast, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has signaled a willingness to return to traditional sportsmanship while acknowledging that the ball is in India's court. “Cricket should be played in the right spirit. My personal opinion may not matter, but cricket should be played the way it has always been played. It’s up to them to decide what to do,” Agha stated.

A History of Friction

The handshake snub has caused significant administrative friction in the past. Following the initial incident at the Asia Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was reportedly incensed, even threatening a brief boycott of their subsequent fixtures. While they ultimately continued in the tournament, the tension remains palpable. Adding to the drama, reports suggest India is still awaiting the physical Asia Cup trophy after Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi took it with him following a frosty presentation ceremony.

Today's Outlook

While the India A Women’s team already secured a dominant win over Pakistan A in Bangkok earlier today, the main event in Colombo carries much heavier political weight. With both boards recently clashing over tournament participation and the replacement of member nations like Bangladesh with Scotland, the "no-handshake" policy is the most visible symbol of a relationship that has transitioned from a sporting rivalry to a diplomatic stand-off. Whether the captains will finally touch gloves at the R. Premadasa Stadium remains the most anticipated non-sporting moment of the year.