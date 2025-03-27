‘Simply Outstanding’: Shane Watson Reserves Big Praise On Quinton de Kock

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson showered praise on "outstanding" Quinton de Kock as he turned back the clock, put up a show for spectators and lifted Kolkata Knight Riders to an 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Watson was speaking to Jio Hotstar. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium hosted a special chase masterclass from Quinton de Kock, who singlehandedly took the Knight Riders past the finishing line and opened their win account. He played with the Royals' bowling unit, handpicked his favourite shots and executed them flawlessly to exude dominance.

After tearing the Royals apart, the experienced southpaw stayed unbeaten on 97(61) as KKR experienced euphoria with an 8-wicket win. "It was definitely a comfortable chase, and Quinton de Kock was simply outstanding tonight. That was vintage Quinton de Kock--the kind of brilliance we've seen over the last 10 to 15 years, whether in the IPL or on the international stage. He executed his shots beautifully," Watson said on JioHotstar.

He began KKR's 152-run pursuit and struck the winning runs off English tearaway Jofra Archer by smoking the ball with a pull shot over long-on for a towering maximum to finish off the game in style. "That pull shot he played off Jofra Archer over mid-wicket--my goodness--it was a testament to the sublime form he's in. This performance will give KKR tremendous confidence, knowing they have such explosive firepower in their middle order. It's a significant confidence-boosting win for KKR tonight," he added.

While KKR savoured the sweet taste of victory, Rajasthan was forced to examine its shortcomings. With Sanju Samson's involvement limited to opening batter, Riyan Parag has been leading the Royals from the front. Under Parag's leadership, Rajasthan has suffered two defeats on the trot, surmounting their position at the bottom of the table. According to Watson, the reason behind Rajasthan's defeat against the defending champions came down to the calibre and quality of spin attack.

"The Rajasthan Royals batters struggled to find their timing and made a few execution errors, which prevented them from putting up a big total. A major difference was the calibre and quality of KKR's spin attack. Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali bowled exceptionally well, whereas Rajasthan's bowlers, particularly in the middle overs, lacked the potency we've seen from them in the past," he said.

"This made things a lot easier for Quinton de Kock--he was patient, waiting for loose deliveries, and didn't take unnecessary risks. With his wide range of shots, he can accelerate quickly when he's at his best," he added.