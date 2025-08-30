Sir Don Bradman’s Final Baggy Green Sells for AUD 438,500, Secured by National Museum of Australia

In a remarkable auction that captured the attention of cricket fans worldwide, Sir Donald Bradman’s final Baggy Green cap from the legendary 1948 “Invincibles” Ashes tour has been sold for a staggering AUD 438,500 (approximately USD 289,000). The historic cap will now be housed at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra, ensuring that this priceless piece of cricket heritage remains accessible to the public for generations to come.

A Symbol of Australian Cricket Excellence

Bradman’s Baggy Green is not just a cap; it is a symbol of national pride, sporting excellence, and cricketing history. Worn during the 1948 Invincibles tour, when Australia remained unbeaten in 34 matches including the Ashes series against England, this cap marks the culmination of Bradman’s illustrious international career spanning from 1928 to 1948.

Dr. Mathew Trinca, Director of the National Museum, highlighted the cap’s cultural significance:

“The Baggy Green is a symbol of Australian pride and excellence. Having Bradman’s final cap here will allow generations to connect with his incredible story.”

With just 11 of Bradman’s Baggy Greens known to exist globally, this acquisition represents a rare opportunity to preserve one of cricket’s most valuable artifacts.

Historic Auction and Record-Breaking Valuation

The auction was fiercely contested, ultimately closing at AUD 438,500. While this figure does not surpass Shane Warne’s 1999 England tour cap, which fetched AUD 1,007,500 in 2020, it underscores the enduring fascination with Bradman’s legacy.

Bradman’s career statistics remain unparalleled. In just 52 Test matches, he amassed 6,996 runs at an extraordinary average of 99.94, including 29 centuries. His achievements transformed him from a cricketer into an iconic figure in Australian history, inspiring a nation recovering from the aftermath of World War II.

From the 1948 Invincibles to Canberra’s National Treasure

The Baggy Green now belongs to the National Museum of Australia, where it will be permanently displayed in the Landmarks gallery. Arts Minister Tony Burke emphasized the cultural impact of this acquisition:

“You’d be hard-pressed to meet an Australian that hasn’t heard of the great Donald Bradman. Now, visitors can connect directly with our sporting and cultural history.”

The cap joins other historic memorabilia, offering cricket enthusiasts a tangible link to a time when sporting heroes brought hope and pride to Australia. Katherine McMahon, the museum’s director, reflected on the significance:

“Sir Donald’s Baggy Green marks the life of Australia’s most celebrated batsman and reflects a period when sporting heroes inspired a nation.”

Bradman’s Legacy Beyond Cricket

Bradman’s influence extends far beyond his on-field achievements. The cap represents the spirit of resilience, excellence, and dedication that defined his career. From his role in post-war Australian society to the unforgettable Invincibles tour, Bradman remains a benchmark for greatness in cricket.

For fans and historians alike, seeing the actual Baggy Green provides a unique window into the life of a man who changed cricket forever. It is not merely a collector’s item—it is a piece of living history, embodying the dreams and aspirations of generations of Australians.

Why This Baggy Green Matters

Historical Significance: Worn during the 1948 Invincibles tour, marking the end of Bradman’s career.

Cultural Value: Symbol of Australian pride, resilience, and sporting excellence.

Rarity: Only 11 of Bradman’s Baggy Greens are known, making it an exceptionally rare artifact.

Public Access: Permanently displayed at the National Museum of Australia for fans and historians.

While the AUD 438,500 price tag may seem enormous, the real value of Bradman’s Baggy Green is immeasurable, representing a legacy that transcends generations. Cricket lovers visiting Canberra now have the unparalleled opportunity to witness a cap once worn by arguably the greatest batsman of all time.