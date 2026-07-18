The Anatomical Wonder and Unmatched Versatility

Long before becoming a sporting icon, the Barbados native was born with an anatomical anomaly: an extra finger on each hand. In a display of childhood grit, he removed them himself using a sharp knife and catgut. This remarkable beginning gave way to one of the most storied careers in sports history, with Sobers evolving into the most complete cricketer ever seen. His multi-dimensional mastery as an explosive left-handed batsman, a versatile bowler switching between pace and spin, and an electric fielder earned him a spot among Wisden's five greatest cricketers of the 20th century, finishing second only to Sir Don Bradman. The Australian icon held Sobers in the highest regard, stating in 1988 that he was the greatest all-round cricketer he had ever laid eyes on. Despite receiving such celestial praise, Sobers remained deeply grounded, frequently brushing off the "genius" label as a product of relentless hard work rather than raw talent.