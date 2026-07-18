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Sir Garry Sobers death: The Boy who cut off his extra fingers to become Cricket's GOAT; Inside 28K runs, 1,000 wickets

The global cricket fraternity is mourning the departure of Sir Garfield Sobers, who has passed away at the age of 89. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 08:01 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 08:05 AM IST
Sir Garry Sobers death: The Boy who cut off his extra fingers to become Cricket's GOAT; Inside 28K runs, 1,000 wickets
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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