'No One Is Saying That...': Indian Coach Stands Tall Beside Gautam Gambhir After India’s Shocking Home Defeat Vs SA

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has come out in strong defence of head coach Gautam Gambhir following the team’s defeat against South Africa in the opening Test in Kolkata. Gambhir has been facing intense scrutiny over India’s recent struggles in red-ball cricket at home, where the side has won only two of their six Tests under his tenure.

Kotak, however, insisted that the responsibility should not fall solely on Gambhir. He pointed out that India’s batters, bowlers and even the support staff could have made better decisions during the Eden Gardens Test.

"Everyone is talking about Gautam Gambhir. No one is saying that the batsmen, the bowlers or the support staff could have done things differently," Kotak said during a press conference, making it clear that the head coach should not be singled out for the defeat.

Gambhir Faced Backlash

Gambhir has also been criticised for backing the Eden Gardens surface, which many felt was extremely difficult to bat on. Kotak addressed the conversation around the pitch as well, especially the criticism aimed at Eden curator Sujan Mukherjee.

"We haven't blamed the Eden pitch on the curator. Every team plays to its strengths. We didn't expect the pitch to turn so much so early," Kotak explained, adding that even the team management was surprised by the amount of spin on offer in the first three days.

India aim to level the series

After a 30-run loss in the first Test, India are desperate to bounce back and avoid a rare home series defeat. The second and final Test will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati from November 22, making a win crucial for the Men in Blue.

Gill likely to miss the second Test

India may suffer a major setback ahead of the decider, as captain Shubman Gill is reportedly set to miss the match due to the neck injury he picked up during the first Test. As per a report by The Indian Express, Gill has not fully recovered and will sit out of the Guwahati Test. In his absence, Rishabh Pant is expected to lead the side.