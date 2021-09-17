Skipper Rohit Sharma back in Mumbai Indians training ahead of Chennai Super Kings tie in IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was back in training with his teammates after completing his quarantine in the United Arab Emirates. Team India cricketers in the MI squad including Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav have been in mandatory quarantine since arriving in Dubai from Manchester according to UAE health mandate.

MI posted a video with the captain, ‘Dekho RO aa gaya!’ on their social media page. Defending champions MI are currently in 4th place on the points table with 8 points from their first 7 matches.

Skipper Rohit, who is tipped to take over as Team India T20 skipper as well with Virat Kohli quitting the post after T20 World Cup 2021, is the team’s leading scorer in IPL 2021. Rohit has notched up 250 runs in 7 games with one fifty and a top-score of 63.

Meanwhile, ahead of IPL 2021 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday (September 19), young wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has been training hard. In a video posted by MI on their official Instagram handle on September 15, Kishan could be seen sweating it out under the supervision of former Indian keeper Parthiv Patel.

In the video, Kishan could be seen trying his best to grab balls going outside the off-stump against a spinner. As Parthiv Patel pans the camera, it moves to throwdown specialist Anmol. As Patel switched his batting instances, it tested Ishan Kishan’s footwork outside the leg stump too.

“Anmol, bowl a half volley on the leg side, at a normal pace, I’m standing like this (normal left-handed stance), once you bowl, I’ll switch to a right-hander’s stance,” says Patel in the video posted by Mumbai Indians.

The session ended with Kishan taking some straight catches off the bat. “This felt as strenuous as a gym session. In these keeping drills, you don’t have to take too many catches, but for a short burst of time, you have to be very intense,” Ishan Kishan said.