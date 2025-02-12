SL vs AUS 1st ODI FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI Colombo Match Free Live Cricket Streaming, Telecast On TV Channel, Mobile Apps And Online

Cricket fans are in for an exciting contest as Sri Lanka takes on Australia in the first ODI of the two-match series at the historic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With both teams looking to fine-tune their strategies ahead of upcoming global tournaments, this match promises high-intensity action and gripping performances. Australia, led by Steve Smith, enter the series with a well-balanced squad filled with power-hitters and match-winning bowlers. The Sri Lankan side, on the other hand, will be eager to deliver a strong performance on home soil, banking on their spinners to exploit the conditions.

Australia Look to Maintain Dominance?

The Australian team comes into the ODI series on the back of a successful Test tour, where they secured a clean sweep against Sri Lanka. Their batting lineup features promising names like Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Smith himself, who will be tasked with setting up a solid foundation. The pace attack, spearheaded by Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, and Nathan Ellis, will aim to exploit any early movement with the new ball. However, on the typically spin-friendly Colombo surface, they may also look to contain the opposition by maintaining tight lines.

Sri Lanka’s Redemption Plan?

Sri Lanka will be desperate to turn the tide after their disappointing World Cup campaign and Test series loss. The likes of Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, and Kusal Mendis will need to step up against Australia’s formidable attack. Spin will be Sri Lanka’s biggest weapon, with Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, and Jeffrey Vandersay expected to play key roles in restricting the Australian batting order. The absence of working floodlights at the stadium means both ODIs will be played as rare full-day fixtures, further bringing spin into play as the match progresses.

When and Where to Watch SL vs AUS 1st ODI?

Fans across the globe can catch the much-anticipated Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI through various platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about the live streaming and broadcast details:

Match Details

Fixture: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st ODI

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM IST (9:30 AM IST toss time)

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

SL vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

India: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports TEN 5), Sony LIV, FanCode

Sri Lanka: Siyatha TV, TEN Cricket (Dialog & PEO TV)

Australia: 7 Cricket

Pakistan: Tapmad

UK: TNT Sports

MENA & South East Asia: Cricbuzz

Africa: SuperSport

Caribbean: Rush

Key Players to Watch

Steve Smith (Australia): Leading the team with his wealth of experience, Smith’s role as both a batter and captain will be crucial.

Matthew Short (Australia): A dynamic batsman who can take the game away in the powerplay.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka): The leg-spinner will be Sri Lanka’s X-factor, especially on the slow Colombo track.

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka): The wicketkeeper-batsman will be the key anchor for the hosts in the middle order.