SL Vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Free Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

SL Vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second and the final ODI at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Friday. After facing a 0-2 defeat in the Test series, Sri Lanka was able to make a turnaround in the first AUS vs SL ODI and defeated the visitors by 49 runs. Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka led the team well and also smashed a brilliant century.

Sri Lankan bowlers also bowled well as they restricted Australia from chasing the total down with Maheesh Theekshana being the star with the ball. Australia on the other hand suffered a huge blow as they lost their ODI World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh because of an injury. Star pacer Mitchell Starc pulled out due to personal reasons.

Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details

When will the Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be played on February 14 (Friday).

Where will the Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match be held?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be held at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match start?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Where to watch the Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match live streaming in India?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match live on TV in India?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match live telecast will be aired live on the Sony Sports network in India.

AUS vs SL 2nd ODI Squads

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Mitchell Starc, Ben Dwarshuis

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Mohamed Shiraz