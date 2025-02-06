SL Vs AUS 2nd Test Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka Vs Australia 2nd Test Online And On TV Channel?

On February 6, 2025, cricket enthusiasts around the globe will be tuning in to witness the highly anticipated second Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the iconic Galle International Cricket Stadium. With Australia leading the series 1-0 after a commanding innings-and-242-run victory in the first Test, the stage is set for an intense battle as both teams vie for supremacy.

A Dominant Display by Australia

In the series opener, Australia's batting lineup delivered a dominant performance, with Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and debutant Josh Inglis making significant contributions with the bat. Khawaja's first double century in Tests, Smith's 35th Test century, and Inglis' century on debut showcased the depth and strength of the Australian batting order. The spin duo of Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann played crucial roles with the ball, dismantling Sri Lanka's batting line-up and taking 16 wickets combined throughout the match.

Sri Lanka's Challenge

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will need to regroup their strategies and make notable changes after their heavy defeat in the first Test. Sri Lanka's batting lineup faltered under pressure, with only Dinesh Chandimal making a significant contribution with the bat in the first innings. The hosts will be desperate to put on a fight, especially as it marks Dimuth Karunaratne’s farewell Test. With the World Test Championship stakes high, Sri Lanka will be hoping for a strong comeback.

Live Streaming Details for SL vs AUS 2nd Test

As both teams prepare themselves for the second Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium, let's take a look at the live streaming details for the much-awaited match.

Where Will the Day 1 of SL vs AUS 2nd Test Be Held?

The much-awaited second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played at the Galle International Stadium from February 6 to February 10.

What Time Will the Day 1 of SL vs AUS 2nd Test Match Start?

The Day 1 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia will begin at 10:00 AM IST.

Where to Watch the Day 1 of SL vs AUS 2nd Test Live Streaming on OTT?

The Day 1 of the second Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka will stream on Sony Liv app and FanCode. Fans in India can watch the live action on these platforms.

Where to Watch the Day 1 of SL vs AUS 2nd Test Live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch Day 1 of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sony Sports Network channels.

Where to Watch the Day 1 of SL vs AUS 2nd Test Match Live Outside India?

For fans living outside India, the Day 1 of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia can be watched on the following platforms:

India: Sony Sports TEN Network - TV | Sony LIV & FANCODE

Sri Lanka: TEN Cricket & Siyatha TV, Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube

Australia: 7 Cricket & 7 Plus

Pakistan: TEN Sports

UK: TNT Sports

SuperSport: Africa Region

Cricbuzz 1: Middle East

Match Information

Match: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test

Date: February 6-10, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Live Streaming Details

India: TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD | Online Streaming: SonyLiv, FanCode

Sri Lanka: TV Broadcast: Siyatha TV, Dialog TV (Ten Cricket & Sony Sports 5HD), PEOTV (Ten Cricket/HD & Sony Sports 5/5 HD) | Online Streaming: DialogViU, YouTube (Sri Lanka Cricket)

Australia: TV Broadcast: 7Cricket | Online Streaming: 7Plus

Other Countries: Pakistan: Tapmad | UK & Europe: Willow TV, Sky Sports Cricket

Sri Lanka vs Australia Preview

Australia’s emphatic innings and 242-run victory in the opening Test exposed Sri Lanka’s frailties against quality spin bowling. For Sri Lanka, the challenge is immense. Their batting collapsed in both innings, with Dinesh Chandimal’s lone resistance (72 runs) offering little consolation. The hosts will be desperate to put on a fight, especially as it marks Dimuth Karunaratne’s farewell Test. With the World Test Championship stakes high, Sri Lanka will be hoping for a strong comeback.

Weather & Pitch Report

Weather Report: The Galle weather is expected to be hot and humid with rain threats on the first two days. Showers could disrupt play, but conditions are likely to clear up by Day 3, making batting easier before the pitch starts deteriorating for spinners.

Pitch Report: The Galle pitch has traditionally favoured spinners, with increasing turn and bounce as the match progresses. Pacers may find some swing early on, but from Day 2 onwards, spin will dominate. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first, as chasing on a crumbling pitch will be a nightmare.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Sonal Dinusha, Lahiru Udara, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake

Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Cooper Connolly