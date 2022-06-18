NewsCricket
SL vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Big blow for Australia as Steve Smith gets injured

The charismatic batter's likely absence will pave the way for Josh Inglis to make his ODI debut after having played seven T20Is.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith is likely to miss out on the third ODI against Sri Lanka as he suffered a minor quad strain during his team's loss in the second match on June 16. Smith joins the long list of injured players in the Australian squad. He is the seventh member to get injured in the series. 

"While not considered serious, the injury needed bandaging during the match and with the Test series due to start in just 11 days, Australia's medical staff are expected to take a cautious approach with him," a report in watoday.com.au said on Saturday.

The charismatic batter's likely absence will pave the way for Josh Inglis to make his ODI debut after having played seven T20Is.

"We've got everyone wrapped up in cotton wool for the next 24 hours," Australia's wicketkeeper Alex Carey was quoted as saying in the report. Twenty-five-year-old left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been hurried into the side from the Australia A squad after regular white-ball spinner Ashton Agar too was ruled out due to a side strain.

Also, Travis Head has been flown from Hambantota to Kandy as cover for injured Marcus Stoinis (side strain).

Australia's Sean Abbott (broken finger) and Kane Richardson (hamstring tendon) have already flown back as they were not expected to take any further part on the tour, while Mitchell Starc (injured finger) and Mitch Marsh (strained calf) are sidelined, but reportedly progressing well. Agar too is in the island nation with the hope that he should be fit for the opening Test at Kandy along with Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson.

