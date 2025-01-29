SL vs AUS Live Streaming, 1st Test: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Live Telecast In India?

The first Test match of the series is scheduled to take place on January 29, 2025, at the picturesque Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka. The match is set to commence at 10:00 AM IST. This venue is renowned for its spin-friendly pitch, which is expected to play a crucial role in the outcome of the match.

How Can Fans Watch the Match Live?

For cricket enthusiasts in India, the match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD. Online streaming options include SonyLiv and FanCode, providing fans with multiple ways to enjoy the action.

In Sri Lanka, the match will be broadcast on Siyatha TV, Dialog TV, Ten Cricket & Sony Sports 5HD, and PEOTV. Online streaming will be available on DialogViU and YouTube - Sri Lanka Cricket.

For Australian fans, the match will be broadcast on 7Cricket, with live streaming available on 7Plus. International viewers in Pakistan can tune in via Tapmad, while those in the UK and Europe can watch on Willow TV and Sky Sports Cricket.

What Are the Weather and Pitch Conditions Like?

Galle's weather forecast predicts clear skies with a chance of showers later in the week, adding an element of uncertainty to the match. The pitch at Galle International Stadium is famous for its spin-friendly nature, which tends to deteriorate as the match progresses, offering turn and variable bounce. This makes it an ideal surface for spin bowlers, and both teams will need to adapt quickly to the humid conditions.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch?

Sri Lanka enters the match with a mix of experienced players and debutants, led by Dhananjaya de Silva. Key players like Kamindu Mendis and Pathum Nissanka are returning from injury, and the home side will heavily rely on their spin attack, with Prabath Jayasuriya and Nishan Peiris expected to play pivotal roles.

Australia, on the other hand, will be led by Steve Smith in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, who is on paternity leave. The Aussies are in top form, especially after their dominant 3-1 victory against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite missing key players like Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood, Australia's squad remains strong with players like Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, and Mitchell Starc.

What Are the Probable Playing 11s?

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lahiru Kumara/Jeffrey Vandersay/Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland/Todd Murphy.

What Can We Expect from the Match?

The match promises to be a strategic battle, with both teams leveraging their strengths. Sri Lanka will look to their seasoned core to challenge the Australian team, while Australia aims to extend their impressive form from recent tours. The spin-friendly pitch will undoubtedly play a significant role, making it a fascinating contest between the batsmen and spinners.

What Is the Significance of This Match?

As the first Test match of the series between Australia and Sri Lanka approaches, fans around the world are eagerly waiting to witness this exciting clash. With both teams motivated to secure victory, the match is expected to be a thrilling spectacle of skill and strategy. Whether you are watching from India, Sri Lanka, Australia, or anywhere else in the world, this match promises to be a memorable one for cricket enthusiasts.