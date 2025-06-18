SL Vs BAN 1st Test Day 2 FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

WTC 2025-27: Bangladesh stamped their authority on the opening day of the Galle Test against Sri Lanka, riding on a majestic unbeaten partnership between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim. The duo put together a commanding 247-run stand, steering Bangladesh to a dominant 292 for 3 at stumps after a shaky start to the day.

Sri Lanka enjoyed early success in the first hour, taking three quick wickets and reducing the visitors to under 50 runs. The conditions in Galle, traditionally favourable to spin and challenging for batters, offered a rare edge to those with the willow on this occasion. Bangladesh, having won the toss and elected to bat, looked to make the most of the placid surface. However, early nerves set in when three top-order wickets fell cheaply.

But Shanto, who had barely faced a few balls when Mushfiqur joined him at the crease, quickly settled in. On just his sixth delivery, he announced his intent with an authoritative shot down the ground off debutant Tharindu Rathnayake, instantly shifting the momentum. From there on, it was a masterclass in composure and partnership-building.

Shanto finished the day unbeaten on 136, while Mushfiqur, the senior pro, provided rock-solid support with 105 not out. Their calculated aggression and sharp running between the wickets frustrated the Sri Lankan attack, which looked increasingly toothless as the day wore on.

As day one concluded, Bangladesh found themselves firmly in control. With a solid foundation already laid and plenty of batting to come, the visitors will look to build on this momentum and pile pressure on the hosts on day two. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will need early breakthroughs on the second morning if they are to claw their way back into the contest.

SL vs BAN 1st Test: Match Details

Dates: June 17 to 21, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

SL vs BAN 1st Test: Complete Live Streaming Details

Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test on TV?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

What Time Does SL vs BAN Day 2 Start?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test will begin at 10:00 AM IST on June 17, 2025.

Where to Watch Online in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the SL vs BAN 1st Test on the Sony Liv app and website. A valid subscription is required to access the content.

With both teams aiming to begin their World Test Championship journey on a high note, the SL vs BAN 1st Test promises to be a riveting contest.