SL Vs BAN 1st Test FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

WTC 2025-27: Sri Lanka is set to host Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series, starting June 17. The match will be an important one as both teams begin their campaign in the new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Sri Lanka Eye Winning Start At Home

The Sri Lankan team will look to take full advantage of home conditions. Historically strong at the Galle International Stadium, they will aim to maintain their excellent record at the venue. Starting the WTC cycle with a win is a key focus for the Lankan side.

Bangladesh Look to Continue Winning Momentum

Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh will be confident after winning their last Test against Zimbabwe. However, defeating Sri Lanka in their own backyard is always a tough challenge. They’ll need to perform strongly to get the better of the hosts.

SL vs BAN 1st Test: Match Details

Dates: June 17 to 21, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

SL vs BAN 1st Test: Complete Live Streaming Details

Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test on TV?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

What Time Does SL vs BAN 1st Test Start?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test will begin at 10:00 AM IST on June 17, 2025.

Where to Watch Online in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the SL vs BAN 1st Test on the Sony Liv app and website. A valid subscription is required to access the content.

Battle to Watch: Sri Lankan Spinners vs Bangladeshi Batters

The outcome of the first Test could be decided by how well the Bangladeshi batters handle Sri Lanka’s potent spin attack. Galle is known for its turning tracks, and this challenge will test the technique and patience of the visiting lineup. Conversely, Bangladesh’s own spin attack, with Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan, could play a crucial role in breaking through the Sri Lankan top order.

With both teams aiming to begin their World Test Championship journey on a high note, the SL vs BAN 1st Test promises to be a riveting contest.