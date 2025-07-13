SL Vs BAN 2nd T20Is FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

SL vs BAN: The stage is set for the second T20I of the three-match series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday, July 13. With Sri Lanka leading the series 1-0, Bangladesh face a must-win scenario to stay alive in their quest for a historic series win.

Sri Lanka Cruise to Victory in Series Opener

Sri Lanka made a dominant start to the series, registering a comfortable win in the first T20I. Openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were in scintillating form, sharing a 78-run partnership that gave the home side early momentum.

Mendis, who smashed 73 runs off 51 balls, was named Player of the Match for his attacking knock, while Nissanka provided the perfect support with a blistering 42 off just 16 deliveries.

Vandersay Steps Up in Hasaranga’s Absence

With star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga unavailable, Jeffrey Vandersay grabbed his chance with both hands. The leg-spinner bowled with control and guile, strengthening Sri Lanka’s spin department in Hasaranga's absence. His contribution will again be crucial as the hosts aim to wrap up the series in the second match.

Bangladesh in Do-or-Die Situation

Having never won a bilateral T20I series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh now find themselves on the back foot. The Litton Das-led side will need to put in an improved performance to level the series.

In the first match, only Mehidy Hasan Miraz (29) and Mohammad Naim (32)* offered resistance with the bat, while the rest of the lineup struggled to get going. Bangladesh will need a much more cohesive effort, especially from their top and middle-order batters, to pose a challenge in Dambulla.

SL vs BAN 2nd T20: Match Details

Series: Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025 – 3 T20Is

Match: 2nd T20I

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Date & Time: Sunday, July 13 | 7:00 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app

For Sri Lanka, a win will mean sealing the series 2-0, asserting their dominance at home yet again. For Bangladesh, it’s about survival and proving their credentials in T20Is especially as they continue searching for consistency ahead of future ICC events. The second T20I promises to be a high-stakes battle as both teams aim for contrasting objectives Sri Lanka to close the deal, and Bangladesh to force a decider.