SL Vs BAN 3rd ODI FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Series Decider Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

SL vs BAN 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are all set to clash in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) of the series on Tuesday, July 8, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. With the series tied at 1-1, the winner of this match will take home the trophy.

Momentum With Bangladesh Heading Into The Decider

Sri Lanka started the series on a high, clinching the first ODI by 77 runs in Colombo. However, Bangladesh bounced back impressively in the second match, registering a 16-run victory, setting up an exciting finale in Pallekele.

The Tigers will look to make history by securing their first-ever ODI series win on Sri Lankan soil, while the hosts are aiming for a fifth consecutive home series win, having remained unbeaten in ODIs at home since August 2023.

SL vs BAN 3rd ODI: Match Timing and Venue

Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI

Date: Tuesday, July 8

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Match Start Time: 2:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 2:00 PM IST

SL vs BAN 3rd ODI: Complete Live Streaming Details

For Sri Lanka, a win will underline their dominance at home and extend their unbeaten streak. For Bangladesh, this is an opportunity to script a landmark win and build momentum ahead of upcoming global assignments. With both teams having showcased strong performances in the first two games, the series decider promises a thrilling contest between bat and ball.