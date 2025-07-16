SL Vs BAN 3rd T20I FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

SL vs BAN: As the all-format tour between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh reaches its conclusion, the two sides are set to face off in the third and final T20I of the five-match series on July 16. With both teams having secured one win apiece so far, this match becomes a decider not in the series scoreline but in terms of momentum and confidence heading forward.

Bangladesh Bounce Back Strong

Bangladesh registered a commanding 83-run win in the second T20I their only second T20I victory in 2025 out of eight attempts. This dominant performance, led by Litton Das' fluent 76, signaled a shift in Bangladesh's approach in the shortest format. Rather than relying on individual brilliance, the Tigers executed a well-rounded team performance.

Das was equally effective in the field, contributing with two catches and two stumpings, highlighting his value behind the stumps. The win showed signs of a growing belief in building a team with multiple contributors, an approach essential for a side lacking big-name superstars.

Sri Lanka's Solid Start

Sri Lanka had started the series on a positive note, winning the opening T20I by seven wickets. Chasing a target of 155, Kusal Mendis led the charge with a match-winning knock of 73, steering the Lankans to victory with ease. The team looked clinical in all departments during that match, but the heavy loss in the second game exposed their inconsistency.

Pitch Report & Toss Factor

The venue has historically favoured teams bowling first in night matches. Statistics suggest that the side batting first has lost nine of the last ten T20Is here. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt for bowling first, looking to exploit the chasing advantage.

Possible Changes in Sri Lankan Line-Up

Sri Lanka may ring in a few changes ahead of the decider. Young spinner Dunith Wellalage is expected to be brought in, possibly replacing all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne, who has had an underwhelming outing. Avishka Fernando’s position in the playing XI is also under the scanner after a string of low scores, and the team management could consider alternative options at the top.

In the first match, only Mehidy Hasan Miraz (29) and Mohammad Naim (32)* offered resistance with the bat, while the rest of the lineup struggled to get going. Bangladesh will need a much more cohesive effort, especially from their top and middle-order batters, to pose a challenge in Dambulla.

SL vs BAN 3rd T20: Match Details

Series: Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025 – 3 T20Is

Match: 3rd T20I

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 16 | 7:00 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app

When is the 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh scheduled?

The third T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played on Wednesday, July 16.

What is the venue for the 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh?

The T20I will take place at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

What time does the 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh start?

The match will get underway at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the toss take place for the 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh?

The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in India?

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network across India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in India?

Fans can catch the live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.

While the series isn’t being decided numerically in this third T20I, the psychological edge ahead of the remaining games in the series is crucial. For Bangladesh, another team-driven performance could solidify their new template for success. For Sri Lanka, rediscovering consistency will be key if they are to emerge as a dominant white-ball side again.