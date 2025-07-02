SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today: Best Fantasy Team, Captain Picks, Pitch Report for 1st ODI in Colombo

The ODI rivalry between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh returns to the spotlight as the two subcontinental sides face off in the 1st ODI of a three-match series at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, July 2, at 2:30 PM IST. With both teams aiming to build momentum ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, this clash is expected to be closely contested.

Dream11 Fantasy Tips – Top Player Picks

Sri Lanka Fantasy Picks

Pathum Nissanka: Arguably the most consistent top-order batter for Sri Lanka in recent times, Nissanka is coming off a brilliant Test series where he scored two centuries. With a home ODI average of 45.25 and an overall average above 40, he’s a strong captaincy pick for fantasy players.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The star all-rounder thrives on the turning surfaces of Colombo. His wicket-taking ability in the middle overs and potential cameos with the bat make him an ideal selection in both small and grand league fantasy contests.

Maheesh Theekshana: In his last nine ODIs, Theekshana has claimed 19 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 4.41. He’s also Sri Lanka’s top ODI wicket-taker in 2025 and will be key in the middle overs against Bangladesh's right-heavy batting order.

Bangladesh Fantasy Picks

Mehidy Hasan Miraz: Bangladesh’s new ODI captain, Mehidy brings balance with his solid lower-middle order batting and accurate off-spin. He has scored 323 runs in 10 ODI innings since 2024 and has picked up over 110 wickets in his ODI career.

Najmul Hossain Shanto: Shanto enters the ODI series in sublime touch, having scored twin centuries in the first Test. In ODIs, he averages 85.50 against Sri Lanka and has scored 363 runs in his last seven matches.

Taskin Ahmed: Taskin is set to return as a strike option for Bangladesh. His ability to extract pace and bounce will be tested early on a surface that might offer some help for seamers under cloudy skies.

Pitch Report: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

The R. Premadasa Stadium surface is traditionally spin-friendly but offers good bounce early on. Batters can enjoy the initial phase, but stroke-making becomes difficult as the match progresses.

Average first innings score: Around 270-290

Chasing record: Only 26 wins in 67 ODIs

Strategy: Teams winning the toss are likely to bat first and put runs on the board

Fantasy managers should prioritize spin-bowling all-rounders and top-order batters for optimal point potential.

Weather Forecast

Cloud cover is expected, with a 70 percent chance of morning showers. However, the rain is likely to subside by the afternoon, and no major interruptions are predicted. The temperature will range between 27°C and 32°C, with high humidity, aiding spinners.

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka/Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

Expert Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestions

Small League Team

Captain: Pathum Nissanka

Vice-Captain: Litton Das

Key Players: Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Najmul Hossain Shanto

Grand League Team

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Differential Picks: Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka