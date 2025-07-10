SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Fantasy Picks, Playing XI & Pitch Report for 1st T20I at Pallekele

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is all set to host an electrifying start to the T20I leg of Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka, as the hosts lock horns with Bangladesh in the first T20I on Thursday, July 10 at 7:00 PM IST. Coming off an emphatic 99-run win in the third ODI, Sri Lanka will be brimming with confidence, while Bangladesh will aim to bounce back and reset the tone in the shortest format.

In this article, we break down key Dream11 predictions, fantasy cricket tips, pitch and weather conditions, and standout players to help you build a winning fantasy team for the SL vs BAN 1st T20I.

Match Preview: Sri Lanka Riding the Momentum

Having clinched both the Test and ODI series, Sri Lanka enter the T20I series with a psychological edge. The third ODI was a statement win, with Kusal Mendis hammering a sensational 124 off 114 balls and Charith Asalanka contributing a composed 58. On the bowling front, Asitha Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera showcased their lethal pace, picking three wickets each to seal a 2-1 series victory.

For Bangladesh, the ODI series exposed a few cracks in the batting unit, despite bright sparks from Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das. Now under the T20I leadership of Litton, Bangladesh will hope their senior players can step up and neutralize the Sri Lankan dominance.

Pallekele Pitch Report: A Balanced Surface with Swing Early On

The Pallekele pitch offers an even contest between bat and ball. While early seam movement will aid pacers like Taskin Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana, spinners like Wanindu Hasaranga are expected to thrive as the surface slows down.

Average First Innings Score: 165

Win Percentage (Chasing Teams): 10 out of 26 matches

Pitch Nature: Balanced with initial seam, spin later

Weather Forecast: Cloudy and humid, with a 58% chance of rain in the evening

SL vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tips: Who Should You Pick?

Top Dream11 Captaincy Picks

Kusal Mendis (SL) – The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter is in red-hot form, having amassed 225 runs at an average of 75 in the ODI series. Expect him to anchor the innings and accelerate as needed.

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) – On a spin-friendly track, Hasaranga is a must-pick. With nine wickets and a handy 53 runs in the ODI series, he offers fantasy managers a high ceiling as both a wicket-taker and a batting asset.

Charith Asalanka (SL) – The skipper has been leading from the front, contributing consistently in the middle order with 170 runs in the ODI series and bowling part-time spin.

Towhid Hridoy (BAN) – One of the few bright spots for Bangladesh, Hridoy notched two fifties in the ODI series and could provide stability in the top order.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy XI (Head-to-Head/Small League)

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Jaker Ali

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Charith Asalanka, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Taskin Ahmed

Vice-Captain: Towhid Hridoy

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy XI (Grand League)

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis (C), Litton Das

Batters: Kamindu Mendis, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka (VC), Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Taskin Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Expert Advice: Balance Is Key on This Surface

Considering the balanced pitch, it's wise to select multiple all-rounders and a mix of pace and spin bowlers. Players like Hasaranga, Asalanka, and Mehidy Hasan provide great utility, while top-order batters like Mendis and Hridoy are vital in capitalizing on the new ball.