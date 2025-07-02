SL vs BAN Live Streaming in India – 1st ODI, Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka 2025: Where & How to Watch?

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is set to witness an intense clash as Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in the 1st ODI of the three-match series, kicking off on Wednesday, July 2 at 2:30 PM IST. Following a morale-boosting Test series win, the Lankan Lions aim to extend their dominance in the white-ball format, while a struggling Bangladesh side begins a new era under freshly appointed captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

For Bangladesh, this isn’t just another series—it’s the beginning of a reset. With several senior players retiring and a dismal Champions Trophy campaign in the rearview, this young squad is desperate to turn the tide. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, bolstered by the return of white-ball regulars like Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Mendis, will be eager to capitalize on their recent ODI success at home.

Where Can You Watch SL vs BAN 1st ODI Live on TV in India?

Fans in India can catch all the action live on the Sony Sports Network. The 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be broadcast on:

Sony Sports Ten 1 (English)

Sony Sports Ten 2 (Hindi)

Sony Sports Ten 5 (Tamil/Telugu)

The comprehensive coverage on these channels ensures that viewers across different regions can enjoy the game in their preferred language, making the SL vs BAN ODI series a pan-India cricketing event.

How to Watch SL vs BAN 1st ODI Live Streaming Online in India?

If you're planning to stream the match online, Sony Liv is the go-to platform. The SL vs BAN 1st ODI will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website. However, access to the stream requires a subscription. Sony Liv offers flexible plans—monthly, half-yearly, or annual—suitable for casual viewers and hardcore fans alike.

Alternatively, the match will also be streamed on the Fancode app and website, providing another reliable option for mobile and smart TV users. Users with Vi or Jio SIM cards may also gain access to bundled cricket packages that include Sony Liv streaming.

What Are the Key Player Battles to Watch Out For?

Several exciting mini-contests could define the 1st ODI:

Wanindu Hasaranga vs Mehidy Hasan Miraz – a clash of spin all-rounders who lead with both ball and captaincy.

Pathum Nissanka vs Mustafizur Rahman – the Lankan opener’s technique will be tested by the cutter master.

Litton Das vs Dilshan Madushanka – the returning Bangladeshi batter faces the fiery new-ball bowler in early overs.

These matchups will play a crucial role in determining the momentum of the series opener and could very well shape the outlook for both teams.

Can Bangladesh Bounce Back Under a New Captain?

Bangladesh's recent ODI record is underwhelming: no wins in their last five bilateral series and a forgettable Champions Trophy performance. But the return of Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman brings experience to the squad. All eyes will be on Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who takes over the reins with the hope of restoring Bangladesh's lost pride in the 50-over format.

What’s Sri Lanka’s Strategy Going Into the Series?

Sri Lanka's white-ball resurgence in 2024 saw them defeat India, New Zealand, and West Indies at home, and they’ll be aiming to build on that form. Charith Asalanka, now leading the side, has the likes of Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis to support him in the top order, with a solid spin attack led by Theekshana and Hasaranga. With the comfort of home conditions and a familiar pitch, Sri Lanka are expected to come out all guns blazing.

When and Where Is the SL vs BAN ODI Series Being Played?

Match 1: July 2, Colombo (R. Premadasa Stadium) – 2:30 PM IST

Match 2: July 5, Colombo

Match 3: July 8, Kandy

Why This Series Matters for Both Teams?

For Sri Lanka, it's about consistency and preparation ahead of major ICC events. For Bangladesh, it's about rebuilding confidence, identifying a core group, and giving their younger players a platform. With both teams in transition, the stakes are high—and that’s what makes this series a must-watch for cricket fans.