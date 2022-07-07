The last time Glenn Maxwell played in a Test match, he batted in the middle order. His last Test was against Bangladesh played at Chattogram. He has played in 7 Tests so far and all of them have come in Indian sub-continent. And we are all set to see him return to Test cricket and play his 8th Test, also his 1st in 5 years in sub-continent only. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins hinted ahead of the 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka that Maxwell might play for Australia. But not as a batter but an all-rounder who bats at No 8. This will be a huge development in Australian cricket as Maxwell is being seen as a genuine spin-bowling all-rounder who could be a huge addition in the spin-friendly tracks in Sri Lanka.

With the spin trio of Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson and Travis Head taking all ten wickets in Sri Lanka`s sensational collapse to 113 all out in the second innings, it means that there is the very little role to play for fast bowlers, as seen by Cummins not bowling in the second innings, the first time it happened in his Test career. Cummins feels that Maxwell comes with an all-round package and they will try and get 15-20 overs from him.

Great to get the win in the first test __

Ready for a few extra days off to go explore! #SLvsAUS pic.twitter.com/OF360SQd7P — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) July 2, 2022

"He (Maxwell) was excellent. With the all-round package that he brings in, particularly that bowling, you feel like you can easily get 15-20 overs out of him. It`s a pretty different kind of first-class cricket here to what you might experience playing Sheffield Shield."



"Different pace, wickets are so different. The role that we`ll see him in is a little bit of bowling and a bit of batting at No.8 and taking the game on. It might not be grinding out a hundred but a quickfire 30 or 40," said Cummins ahead of the second Test.

Maxwell's entry into playing XI might see Mitchell Starc making way. It will surely be hard will it be to drop such a superstar performer for Australia but Cummins feels that selection is purely conditions-based. He saif that one needs to have to bowl a bit differently to wherever you are playing. "England is vastly different from even Australia at times. Another world away from somewhere like here but I think you`ve seen the way Starcy is taking his game to the next level," said Cummins. "...Mitch Starc was the leading wicket-taker here last time. We have another day. We`ll take a look. But they`re great team players. They know their worth to the team," he added.

The second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia starts on July 8 and will be played at Galle International Stadium. Australia are leading the two match series 1-0.