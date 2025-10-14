SL vs NZ Women Free Live Streaming: Watch ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Match Live In India On TV

The 15th match of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 promises a high-octane contest as Sri Lanka Women clash with New Zealand Women on October 14th at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST, this match pits Sri Lanka’s tenacity against New Zealand’s structured gameplay, offering fans a thrilling live cricket experience.

For fans in India, Star Sports Network will telecast the match live, while Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema provide seamless online streaming across smart TVs, tablets, and mobile devices. International viewers can catch the action via Sky Sport NZ, Prime Video (Australia), Willow TV (USA & Canada), SuperSport Cricket (Africa), and multiple digital platforms ensuring global accessibility.

Can Sri Lanka Women Break Their Losing Streak?

Sri Lanka enters this fixture struggling for form, with two losses and one washout so far. Their opener against India was promising—they had the visitors at 124/6 before India’s lower order stitched a fightback to post 271 (DLS) in 47 overs. Sri Lanka fell short by 59 runs despite spirited performances from Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama.

The rain-marred clash against Australia ended in a no-result, providing little momentum, followed by a heavy 89-run defeat against England where the team was bundled out for 164 while chasing 254. As the tournament progresses, Sri Lanka’s women are desperate to rediscover rhythm, making this match a must-watch for fans seeking a comeback story.

Will New Zealand Continue Their Dominance Over Sri Lanka?

New Zealand Women have had a fluctuating tournament start but remain favorites against Sri Lanka, boasting a dominant head-to-head record of 13 wins out of 16 matches. Led by Sophie Devine, the Kiwis began their campaign with a narrow loss to Australia, followed by a tight defeat against South Africa. However, a commanding 100-run victory over Bangladesh showcased their ability to bounce back under pressure.

Players like Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates, and Brooke Halliday have been instrumental in shaping New Zealand’s campaign. With experience and consistency, the team will aim to extend their winning streak and assert their dominance in this ODI encounter.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch in This Clash?

On the Sri Lankan side, Chamari Athapaththu leads from the front, supported by Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, and spin sensation Udeshika Prabodhani. Their performance with the bat and ball could define Sri Lanka’s chances in this encounter.

For New Zealand, Sophie Devine as captain brings tactical acumen and power-hitting prowess. Amelia Kerr’s all-round abilities, coupled with the wicketkeeping skills of Izzy Gaze and the seam strength of Lea Tahuhu, make New Zealand a formidable opponent.

How Can Fans Access Global Live Streaming for SL vs NZ Women?

Fans worldwide can enjoy live coverage on multiple platforms:

Australia: Prime Video (Amazon)

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV & T Sports; Toffee digital streaming

Pakistan: PTV Sports & Ten Sports; Myco & Tamasha online

Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean & ESPN Play Caribbean

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 & 3; Sky Go & Sky Sport Now

UK & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event; Sky Go & NOW TV

USA & Canada: Willow TV & Willow Xtra; Cricbuzz online

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Cricket (DStv); SuperSport App

MENA: CricLife Max via StarzPlay & StarzON

This wide array of broadcast and streaming partners ensures fans do not miss a single moment of action from Colombo.