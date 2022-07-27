Pakistan have a huge task upon their shoulders moving onto Day 5 of the 3rd Test against Sri Lanka with skipper Babar Azam in the middle. Currently, Pakistan are 89-1 after Abdullah Shafique was dismissed by Prabath Jayasuria for 16, early in the innings. Sri Lanka have given Pakistan a record target of 508 to keep their hopes alive in the 3-match Test series. (READ: Babar Azam breaks THIS huge record of Virat Kohli in Sri Lanka series)

The hosts declared their second innings on 360-8 but were robbed of precious time as only six overs could be played in the final session before bad light stopped play. Opener Imam-ul-Haq was batting on 46 at stumps with Pakistan 419 runs behind the improbable target. (Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Pakistan skipper close to becoming No. 1 in all 3 formats, check India batter ranking HERE)

The onus would be on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, batting on 26, to help his team bat out the final three sessions for a draw that would also secure a 1-0 series victory for the tourists. West Indies own the record for the highest successful fourth innings chase in tests having overwhelmed a target of 418 in a 2003 test in Antigua.

Leading from the front @babarazam258 becomes the seventh captain to score Test runs #SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/FPupktTYXe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 27, 2022

Earlier, Dhananjaya de Silva smashed 109, his ninth test hundred, to help Sri Lanka consolidate their position at the Galle International Stadium. Home captain Dimuth Karunaratne (61) braved lower back pain to combine in a 126-run stand with de Silva after Sri Lanka resumed on 176-5.

After the barren first hour, Nauman Ali struck when Abdullah Shafique took a sharp, reflex catch at short leg to remove Karunaratne, who became the sixth Sri Lankan batter to score 6000 test runs.

Bad light once again interrupts the final session in Galle!



Day Five of the Test match will begin 15 minutes ahead of schedule.#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen https://t.co/HS4SYo5w6o pic.twitter.com/N1luVDHSsH July 27, 2022

De Silva brought up his hundred with a boundary off Mohammad Nawaz and got good support from tailender Ramesh Mendis who remained not out on 45. Sri Lanka declared immediately after de Silva ran himself out.

Shafique and Imam began well for Pakistan before Prabath Jayasuriya snapped the 42-run opening stand. Shafique charged out against the spinner but could not connect well sending the ball to mid-off where Dunith Wellalage ran sideways while eyes on the ball to take a tumbling catch. (With Reuters input)