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'Slightly challenging': Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan on Duleep Trophy-Afghanistan T20I turnaround

Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan admitted the quick turnaround from the Duleep Trophy final to the Afghanistan T20I series will be "slightly challenging." However, both players said adapting to different formats is part of their job and backed themselves to manage the demanding schedule.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 05:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 05:37 PM IST
'Slightly challenging': Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan on Duleep Trophy-Afghanistan T20I turnaround
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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