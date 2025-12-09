SMAT 2025-26 Points Table Updated: Full List of Teams Qualified for Super League Stage

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 group stage wrapped up with high drama, standout performances and a reshuffled leaderboard that kept fans hooked till the final ball. With the tournament adopting a fresh structure this season, the race for the Super League slots carried added weight and pressure. Only the top two teams from each Elite Group advanced, making every point, every run and every net run rate swing crucial.

A New Format Raises the Stakes

This edition introduced a Super League phase instead of the standard knockouts. The shift added a layer of intrigue as eight teams moved forward to fight for two coveted spots in the final on December 18 in Pune. With powerhouse teams stumbling and underdogs rising, the stage is now set for a thrilling finish.

Jharkhand Shine Bright With Unbeaten Streak

Jharkhand delivered the most dominant campaign of the group stage. They won all seven matches and topped Group D with confidence and consistency. Their bowling unit kept delivering breakthroughs, while the top order fired with clean striking and maturity. With momentum firmly behind them, Jharkhand head into the Super League as strong title contenders.

Mumbai Regain Strength With Star Returns

Mumbai, led by a solid core of experienced players, finished with six wins from seven in Group A. Ayush Mhatre’s twin centuries were among the standout individual highlights of the stage. The arrival of Yashasvi Jaiswal further boosts Mumbai as they enter the next round with Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan already in fine touch. Their blend of youth and experience makes them one of the most balanced squads left in the tournament.

Punjab and Haryana Dominate Group C

Punjab topped their group by showcasing exceptional depth. With a massive net run rate of 2.716 and five wins, they stamped their authority early. Haryana also secured qualification after piecing together disciplined bowling spells and key partnerships in crunch moments. Their consistent temperament could be a difference maker in Pune.

Hyderabad and Madhya Pradesh Survive Group B Thriller

Group B produced some of the tightest contests. Hyderabad sealed their place with five wins, driven by aggressive middle-overs bowling and sharp fielding. Madhya Pradesh edged out Maharashtra on net run rate, making their qualification one of the most dramatic stories of the stage. Their steady progress under pressure gives them a compelling narrative heading into the next phase.

Andhra and Rajasthan Complete the Lineup

Andhra delivered a strong show in Group A while Rajasthan, powered by discipline and smart match management, finished with six wins in Group D. Both sides showed grit across varied conditions and now have a chance to script deeper runs.

Heavyweights Crash Out

The group stage saw major names like Baroda, Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra miss out. Narrow margins and inconsistent spells proved costly. Maharashtra’s exit on net run rate added to the drama, showing how competitive SMAT 2025-26 has been.

Super League Groups Set for December 12 Kickoff

The eight qualified sides have now been divided into two groups of four. With matches scheduled across Ambi and Pune, fans can expect high-intensity cricket as teams vie for a direct entry into the final. With Mumbai, Punjab and Jharkhand looking in peak rhythm, the Super League promises a gripping fight for supremacy.