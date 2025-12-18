SMAT 2025 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jharkhand Vs Haryana: Ishan Kishan Vs Yuvraj Singh

The 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has reached its decisive stage, with Jharkhand and Haryana set to clash in the final on Thursday. After weeks of competitive T20 cricket across India, both sides will be eyeing their maiden SMAT title in what promises to be a high-intensity showdown. The final will be hosted at the MCA Stadium in Pune, a venue known for producing competitive T20 contests. With two relatively young squads and in-form captains leading the charge, the match is expected to deliver a thrilling conclusion to the domestic season’s premier T20 tournament.

Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan and Haryana skipper Ankit Kumar have been standout performers with the bat, consistently anchoring their teams through pressure situations. Their leadership and form have played a key role in guiding their respective sides to the summit clash.

Jharkhand enjoyed a dominant campaign for most of the tournament, remaining unbeaten across nine matches spanning the group stage and the Super League phase. Their impressive run came to a halt with a loss to Andhra on Tuesday, but they remain one of the most balanced sides entering the final.

Haryana’s path to the final has been far from straightforward. As captain Ankit Kumar earlier pointed out, every match felt like a knockout for his side. Haryana began their campaign with two defeats in the group stage and later suffered a loss against defending champions Mumbai during the Super League. However, a commanding victory over Hyderabad in their final outing significantly boosted their Net Run Rate, allowing them to secure a spot in the final.

Match Details

Venue:

The SMAT 2025 final will be played at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

Date and Time:

The Jharkhand vs Haryana final is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Live Streaming and Telecast Information

Cricket fans in India can watch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 final live on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will also be broadcast live on Star Sports television channels.

Squads

Haryana Squad:

Ankit Kumar (c), Yuvraj Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Parth Vats, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Anuj Thakral, Samant Jakhar, Vivek Kumar, Arsh Ranga, Bhuwan Rohilla, Mayank Shandilya, Ashish Siwach, Yashvardhan Dalal

Jharkhand Squad:

Ishan Kishan (c), Pankaj Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Bal Krishna, Sushant Mishra, Amit Kumar, Md Kounain Qureshi, Manishi, Rajandeep Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Shubh Sharma, Vikash Singh