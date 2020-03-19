हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MS Dhoni

'Smile is the way to be': BCCI shares throwback picture of MS Dhoni

&#039;Smile is the way to be&#039;: BCCI shares throwback picture of MS Dhoni
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

While all the cricket activities across the world have come to a sudden halt due to deadly coronavirus outbreak, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media and shared a throwback picture of experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni. 

The BCCI took to their official Twitter handle and posted a picture of the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni with a caption, "Smile is the way to be."

As soon as the country's cricket board posted the picture of Dhoni, the fans were quick in expressing their desire to see the wicketkeeper-batsman back in Indian jersey yet again. 

Let us take a look at some of the tweets:

 

Earlier in the day, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer said that the Men in Blue could not afford to look beyond Mahendra Singh Dhoni going into the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup if the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman is fit and in form.

"If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can't look beyond him as he'll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It'll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty," he had tweeted.

Notably, Dhoni has been on an indefinite break since India's semi-final exit at the 2019 ICC World Cup at the hands of New Zealand. He missed series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies before he was also not named in the Indian squad for the series against Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was all set to return for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Howevever, the 2020 IPL--which was originaly slated to take place from March 29 to May 24--was suspended by the BCCI till April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak.

