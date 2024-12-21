In a heartwarming post, former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan have lauded a young girl's "smooth and effortless" bowling action.

Tendulkar shared a video on 'X' featuring the young girl, Sushila Meena, delivering a ball with an extraordinarily fluid left-arm pace bowling action. Batting great compared her bowling action with Zaheer.

The 51-year-old also tagged his longtime India teammate Zaheer in his video, which was in slow motion.

"Smooth, effortless, and lovely to watch! Sushila Meena's bowling action has shades of you, @ImZaheer. Do you see it too?" Tendulkar wrote in his post.

Responding to Sachin's post, Zaheer said: "You're spot on with that, and I couldn't agree more. Her action is so smooth and impressive—she's showing a lot of promise already!"

The interaction between Tendulkar and Zaheer has drawn widespread attention on social media and netizens are appreciating the young bowler. According to a PTI report, the young girl Sushila, is a Class 5 student from Rajasthan.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media and garnered lakhs of views, the girl showcased her natural flair and passion for the game, with her action, including a signature jump before delivery, bearing striking similarities to Zaheer's bowling style.

The video also highlights the immense raw talent emerging from rural India, underscoring the country's potential in nurturing future cricket stars.

Sachin Tendulkar And Zaheer Khan's Role In IPL 2025

Both Sachin Tendulkar And Zaheer Khan will be involved in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for different teams.

While Tendulkar is part of Mumbai Indians set-up as a mentor, Zaheer will be part of the Lucknow Super Giants in the same role in the upcoming season. However, Zaheer would be taking up more duties as a bowling coach as well in the team.