Smriti Mandhana Achieves What Only Rohit Sharma And One Other Have In T20Is

In a landmark moment for Indian women’s cricket, Smriti Mandhana became only the third Indian cricketer — and the first Indian woman — to feature in 150 T20 Internationals. The milestone came during the second T20I between India Women and England Women at the County Ground in Bristol on July 1, 2025. Mandhana now stands shoulder to shoulder with Indian legends Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur in this elite T20I club, adding yet another glittering feather to her already illustrious cap. This achievement comes on the heels of her breathtaking century in the opening T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, a knock that has not only boosted her ICC rankings but also redefined her stature as a modern great in the women’s game.

Smriti’s Spectacular Century at Trent Bridge

On June 28, Smriti Mandhana lit up Trent Bridge with one of the most dominant innings in Women’s T20I history. Her knock of 112 off just 62 balls, peppered with 15 fours and three sixes, was a batting masterclass in placement, power, and poise. It was the highest individual score ever by an Indian in Women’s T20Is and helped India crush England by a mammoth 97 runs — their biggest defeat in the format at home.

With this ton, Mandhana etched her name in the history books as the first Indian woman to score centuries in all three formats of the game — Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Among Indian men, only Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Suresh Raina have managed this rare feat.

On the Brink of Another Record: 4000 T20I Runs

Mandhana’s milestone 150th T20I appearance came after a consistent run of performances. She entered the match with 3,873 runs at an average of 30.02 and a strike rate of 124.41, featuring one century and 30 fifties. Currently second only to New Zealand’s Suzie Bates on the all-time Women’s T20I run-scorers list, Mandhana is now just 127 runs away from becoming the second player ever — after Bates — to breach the 4000-run mark in Women’s T20Is.

In men's cricket, this elite club includes Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma — further highlighting Mandhana’s place among the game's global elite.

Climbing the ICC Rankings: World No. 3 in T20Is

Thanks to her recent exploits, Mandhana has surged to third in the ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings, her career-best with 771 rating points. She now trails only West Indies’ Hayley Matthews (774) and Australia’s Beth Mooney (794). This leap follows her Player-of-the-Match performance in the first T20I and solidifies her position as one of the most feared batters in the women’s game.

Among other Indians, Shafali Verma moved up to 13th after her 20-run knock, while Harleen Deol re-entered the rankings in joint-86th following her quickfire 43. On the bowling front, England’s Lauren Bell climbed to 4th after her impressive 3-wicket haul in the first T20I.

A Defining Chapter in Indian Women’s Cricket

Smriti Mandhana’s journey from a teenage prodigy to a globally revered opener has been nothing short of inspirational. Her 150th T20I is more than just a number — it’s a testament to her durability, adaptability, and impact. As India eyes another victory in the ongoing series, Mandhana remains the heartbeat of their batting lineup, seamlessly blending elegance with aggression.

As the series continues, all eyes will remain fixed on Mandhana — not just to break the 4000-run barrier but to keep inspiring the next generation of cricketers with her unmatched grace, grit, and game awareness.