Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Cryptically Reacts For The First Time After Wedding Postponement Amidst Cheating Rumours; Check Here

After days of complete silence surrounding their much discussed wedding delay, both Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have quietly updated their Instagram bios, and the internet is already trying to decipher what it could mean. The saga of Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal’s halted wedding continues to dominate social media. Fans, followers and even celebrity update pages have been anxiously tracking every development. What was supposed to be among the most awaited star weddings of 2025 has instead turned into a stretch of uncertainty, rumours and unanswered questions. While many waited for an official clarification or a fresh update from the couple, their latest Instagram change has added a new layer of intrigue.

What change did Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal make to their profiles

On November 28, 2025, fans noticed that both Smriti and Palaash had added the same emoji to their Instagram bios. This shared update came after a long period of quiet from both sides. The identical emoji immediately triggered speculation about the current state of their relationship. Though the two have not addressed why they made the update, social media users are viewing it as the first indirect sign from the couple since their wedding was paused.

The matching emoji has led many to believe that the pair may still be united. Others think the small digital gesture might be their way of responding to the intense attention surrounding their personal lives. With neither of them issuing any fresh statement, this subtle move has become even more significant for their followers.

what does this sign means?



Both Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal have updated their insta profile with this sign. pic.twitter.com/q6MVGqkcZv — desi sigma (@desisigma) November 28, 2025

Why was the wedding postponed

The delay in Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal’s wedding has been a separate point of debate. As earlier reports suggested, the two were scheduled to exchange vows on November 23, 2025. However, the ceremony was put on hold after Smriti’s father reportedly suffered a medical emergency. Several reports mentioned that her father, Srinivas Mandhana, had symptoms similar to a heart attack on the morning of the wedding and was taken to the hospital immediately. Because of this, the families chose to postpone the celebration indefinitely.

Around the same time, unverified claims began circulating online, suggesting that Palaash had allegedly cheated on Smriti the night before the ceremony. Screenshots shared by a woman named Mary D'Costa, in which she said Palaash flirted with her, intensified the discussion. Palaash has not reacted to these screenshots. Smriti later removed her engagement and pre wedding photos from Instagram, which only fuelled the rumours further. Both families have continued to stay silent, and the couple has not issued any official clarification.

What did the wedding choreographer say about the allegations

Amid the speculation, choreographer Gulnaaz Khan, who had been dragged into the controversy, issued a statement on her Instagram story. She firmly dismissed claims linking her to Palaash. In her message, she explained that knowing someone socially or being photographed with them does not imply any personal involvement. She urged people not to spread incorrect information and clarified that both she and her colleague Nandika, whose name also appeared in the rumours, were not connected to the situation. Her statement eased some of the online frenzy surrounding the cheating chatter.