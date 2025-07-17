Smriti Mandhana And Pratika Rawal Break WODI Record After Record-Breaking Start vs England

India’s women’s cricket team began their ODI series against England on a historic note as openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal continued their golden run, guiding India to a solid 4-wicket victory and etching their names in the record books.

The dynamic opening duo put together yet another impactful start in the first ODI, helping India chase down England’s competitive total of 258 with 10 balls to spare. Their opening partnership not only laid the foundation for the win but also established them as the most prolific pair in the history of Women’s One-Day Internationals (WODIs), in terms of batting average.

A Record to Remember

Following their steady opening stand, Mandhana and Rawal’s partnership average reached 84.6, the highest ever for an opening pair in WODIs (minimum 1,000 runs), breaking the previous record held by England’s Caroline Atkins and Sarah Taylor (68.8).

Best average for an opening pair in WODIs (min 1,000 runs)

84.6 - Smriti Mandhana-Pratika Rawal (IND)*

68.8 - Caroline Atkins-Sarah Taylor (ENG)

63.4 - Rachael Haynes-Alyssa Healy (AUS)

62.8 - Tammy Beaumont-Amy Jones (ENG)

52.9 - Belinda Clark -Lisa Keightley (AUS)

How the Match Unfolded

England Women, after being put to bat first, posted a solid 258/6 thanks to middle-order contributions. India’s chase began with composure as Mandhana and Rawal built a confident opening stand.

Smriti Mandhana scored a brisk 28 off 24 balls, hitting five boundaries before being dismissed by Lauren Bell.

Pratika Rawal, calm and methodical, anchored the innings with 36 runs off 51 deliveries, seeing off the new ball and providing much-needed stability.

While the two openers fell before reaching big personal scores, their early work ensured India had the platform to launch a successful chase, later driven home by the middle-order batters.

Series Impact and What's Next

India now leads the three-match ODI series 1-0, gaining confidence ahead of the next clash. The team’s bench strength, strong batting foundation, and youthful enthusiasm are key assets in their World Cup build-up.

While England had their moments, including breakthroughs by Ecclestone and Lauren Bell, they were unable to put consistent pressure on India’s top order. England coach Charlotte Edwards admitted post-match: “There are positives to take, but we were outplayed in the first 15 overs. Mandhana and Rawal were too good."