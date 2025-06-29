Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma Break World Record In First T20I vs England

Indian cricket fans had plenty to celebrate as Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma etched their names in the history books during the first T20I against England Women at Trent Bridge on June 28, 2025. The opening pair not only laid the foundation for a massive win but also shattered a long-standing world record in women’s T20Is.

21 Fifty-Plus Stands – A World Record

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma added 77 runs for the opening wicket, taking their tally to 21 fifty-plus partnerships in women’s T20 internationals, the most by any pair in the format’s history. They surpassed Australia’s iconic duo, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, who previously held the record.

Their chemistry at the top has been central to India’s recent T20 success, and this landmark further cements them as one of the most dangerous opening combinations in world cricket.

Smriti Mandhana’s Maiden T20I Century

Smriti Mandhana’s innings was nothing short of spectacular. The stylish left-hander hammered her maiden T20I century, scoring 112 runs off just 62 balls, including 14 fours and 3 sixes. In the process, she became the first Indian woman to score centuries in all three formats of the game: Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Her knock showcased a perfect mix of elegance and aggression, dismantling the English bowling attack and setting up a commanding total for India.

Dominance with Bat and Ball

Powered by Mandhana’s brilliance and a solid start from Verma, India posted a mammoth 210/5, the second-highest total in women’s T20I history. The score proved far too much for England, who were bundled out for 113, handing India a comprehensive 97-run victory. The win also marked England’s heaviest defeat in women’s T20 internationals.

Bowling Brilliance: Shree Charani's Dream Debut

Adding to India’s dominant performance was debutant Shree Charani, who picked up 4 wickets for just 12 runs. Her spell broke the back of England’s batting and helped seal India’s largest-ever win over England in T20Is.

What’s Next?

India now leads the series 1-0, with the next T20I scheduled in Bristol. England will need to regroup quickly, while India will look to continue their dominance and wrap up the series.