/Smriti Mandhana appointed new India captain after Harmanpreet Kaur steps down

Star opener Smriti Mandhana was appointed as the new captain of the Indian women's cricket team on Tuesday after longtime skipper Harmanpreet Kaur announced stepping down from the role.
Mandhana, who made her India debut back in 2013, has been deputy to Harmanpreet for a while and has also captained the team in 18 T20Is and four ODIs.
Speaking on her appointment Mandhana said, "To be given the responsibility of leading India is a very special honour. Representing India has always meant a great deal to me, and to now have the opportunity to lead the team is something I will value deeply."
"I would also like to acknowledge Harmanpreet and the contribution she has made as captain over the years. She has led the team with great commitment and has been an important part of our journey.
"I understand the responsibility that comes with this role and look forward to working with the team, learning along the way and giving my best to take Indian Cricket forward.”
Smriti has also had experience leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side, having led the Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise to the title twice.
India will be in action against Zimbabwe starting 16 October, playing at home in a three-match T20I series followed by as many ODIs.
More to follow..
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