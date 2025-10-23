Smriti Mandhana Breaks Multiple Records With Stunning Century Against New Zealand

India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana continued her dream run in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, smashing a breathtaking century against New Zealand and etching her name deeper into cricketing history. Her knock of 109 runs off 95 balls not only powered India to a commanding position but also helped her break and equal several long-standing records in women’s cricket.

Mandhana Surpasses Suzie Bates, Closes in on Meg Lanning

With this ton, her 14th in ODI cricket, Smriti Mandhana overtook New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (13) to climb to second place on the all-time list of most centuries in women’s ODIs, trailing only Australia’s legendary Meg Lanning (15). Her remarkable consistency has been the backbone of India’s batting lineup, with this century reflecting both technical mastery and aggressive intent that left the Kiwi bowlers struggling for answers.

Most Centuries in Women’s ODI History:

Meg Lanning - 15

Smriti Mandhana - 14

Suzie Bates - 13

Tammy Beaumont - 12

Nat Sciver-Brunt - 10

Equals Harmanpreet Kaur’s Record for India in World Cups

Mandhana’s latest milestone also saw her equal captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s record for the most centuries by an Indian in Women’s World Cups, both now standing at three centuries each.

This feat cements her status as one of India’s most dependable performers on the global stage, joining an elite club that includes Mithali Raj, who has two World Cup centuries to her name.

Most Centuries for India in the Women’s World Cup:

Harmanpreet Kaur - 03

Smriti Mandhana - 03

Mithali Raj - 02

Dominating 2025: The Queen of Sixes

Adding to her glittering performance record, Smriti Mandhana currently holds the title of most sixes hit by a women’s cricketer in 2025, with 29 maximums already in the year, a record that continues to grow. Her ability to combine classical stroke-play with clean hitting has made her a nightmare for bowlers across formats. Fans and analysts alike have hailed this period as one of the most dominant phases ever by an Indian women’s batter.