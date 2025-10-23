Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975514https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/smriti-mandhana-breaks-multiple-records-with-stunning-century-against-new-zealand-2975514.html
NewsCricket
SMRITI MANDHANA

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Multiple Records With Stunning Century Against New Zealand

India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana continued her dream run in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, smashing a breathtaking century against New Zealand and etching her name deeper into cricketing history. 

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 07:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Multiple Records With Stunning Century Against New ZealandImage Credit:- X

India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana continued her dream run in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, smashing a breathtaking century against New Zealand and etching her name deeper into cricketing history. Her knock of 109 runs off 95 balls not only powered India to a commanding position but also helped her break and equal several long-standing records in women’s cricket.

Mandhana Surpasses Suzie Bates, Closes in on Meg Lanning

With this ton, her 14th in ODI cricket, Smriti Mandhana overtook New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (13) to climb to second place on the all-time list of most centuries in women’s ODIs, trailing only Australia’s legendary Meg Lanning (15). Her remarkable consistency has been the backbone of India’s batting lineup, with this century reflecting both technical mastery and aggressive intent that left the Kiwi bowlers struggling for answers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Most Centuries in Women’s ODI History:
Meg Lanning - 15
Smriti Mandhana - 14
Suzie Bates - 13
Tammy Beaumont - 12
Nat Sciver-Brunt - 10

Equals Harmanpreet Kaur’s Record for India in World Cups

Mandhana’s latest milestone also saw her equal captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s record for the most centuries by an Indian in Women’s World Cups, both now standing at three centuries each.
This feat cements her status as one of India’s most dependable performers on the global stage, joining an elite club that includes Mithali Raj, who has two World Cup centuries to her name.

Most Centuries for India in the Women’s World Cup:
Harmanpreet Kaur - 03
Smriti Mandhana - 03
Mithali Raj - 02

Dominating 2025: The Queen of Sixes

Adding to her glittering performance record, Smriti Mandhana currently holds the title of most sixes hit by a women’s cricketer in 2025, with 29 maximums already in the year, a record that continues to grow. Her ability to combine classical stroke-play with clean hitting has made her a nightmare for bowlers across formats. Fans and analysts alike have hailed this period as one of the most dominant phases ever by an Indian women’s batter. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Viral video
17-Year-Old Reveals Body’s Struggle On Mount Everest’s ‘Death Zone’; Watch
ISRO
ISRO To Launch US’ BlueBird-6 Satellite, Weighing 6.5 Tonnes By Year-End
Ashley Tellis
Fall Of Ashley Tellis: How Indian-Origin Strategist Turned Against India’s...
Pakistan
Days Before 1999 Coup Anniversary, Pak Army Shows US It’s Still The Ringleader
Viral viral
Delivering Like A Pro: Man’s Perfect Newspaper Delivery On Bike Wows Netizens
Amit Shah
Amit Shah Inaugurates Newly Constructed MLA Residential Complex In Gandhinagar
Bihar elections 2025
Who Is Mukesh Sahani? From Shah Rukh Khan Sets To Mahagathbandhan Deputy CM
ICSI CS December 2025
ICSI CS December 2025: Registration Window Reopens Today At icsi.edu
Chinese girl sings Bollywood song
Watch: Chinese Girl’s Street Performance On ‘Aankhen Khuli Hain Ya Ho Band’
Bihar Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan's Masterstroke? Why Tejashwi As CM, Mukesh As Dy May Hurt NDA