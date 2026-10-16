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Smriti Mandhana calls India's six T20Is crucial ahead of Women's Champions Trophy 2027

Smriti Mandhana has called India's six T20I matches before the 2027 Champions Trophy crucial for identifying the team's playing style and finalising player roles. The newly appointed captain also praised Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership and highlighted the importance of her experience in guiding young players.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana calls India's six T20Is crucial ahead of Women's Champions Trophy 2027
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Smriti Mandhana calls India's six T20Is crucial ahead of Women's Champions Trophy 2027
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