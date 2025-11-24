Advertisement
SMRITI MANDHANA DELETES WEDDING POSTS

Smriti Mandhana Clears Wedding Content From Instagram As Family Focuses On Recovery

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has quietly removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram profile amid her father Shrinivas Mandhana’s ongoing hospital treatment. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Smriti Mandhana Clears Wedding Content From Instagram As Family Focuses On RecoveryImage Credit:- X

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has quietly removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram profile amid her father Shrinivas Mandhana’s ongoing hospital treatment, signalling an emotional pause in what was expected to be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.

The wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was scheduled to take place in Sangli, Maharashtra, but was postponed last week after Mandhana’s father was admitted with chest-pain symptoms and placed under observation. The family decided to halt all ceremonies so he could recover before continuing with celebrations.

Wedding Preparations Halted

Mandhana had previously shared photos and reels from pre-wedding rituals, including mehendi and family gatherings. As of this week, all such content has been removed, with only her regular cricket and personal posts remaining. Sources close to the family say the move reflects both respect for the situation and a desire for privacy, as the family focuses on health rather than celebration. The couple has not confirmed a new wedding date.

Health Updates and Emotional Week

Just days after her father’s hospitalisation, reports also surfaced that Palash Muchhal was taken to a private hospital due to illness, adding to the tense circumstances surrounding the event. Though his condition was not serious and he was discharged soon after, the double health scare led the families to unanimously postpone the wedding indefinitely to avoid further stress.

Wedding on Hold: No New Date Announced

With two hospital emergencies occurring back-to-back, the families opted to postpone the wedding indefinitely. All pre-wedding festivities, which had already begun, were put on pause. As of now, no revised wedding date has been announced. The families have prioritised health and recovery over continuing with the scheduled celebrations. 

About the Author
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

