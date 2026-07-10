/Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes 3rd Indian woman after Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur to...

Smriti Mandhana, star India opener and vice-captain, has etched her name into cricket folklore by becoming just the third Indian woman to play 300 international matches. Mandhana achieved this spectacular feat during India’s historic one-off Test match against England at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Friday.
At 29 years and 357 days old, Smriti joined an elite and exclusive club of Indian legends, standing alongside former captain Mithali Raj (333 matches) and current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (374 matches).
Moreover, Mandhana has also carved her name into the global record books as the youngest player in the history of women’s cricket to reach the 300-match mark, and just the 12th woman overall.
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Smriti Mandhana, the elegant left-handed opener made her international debut in 2013 as a teenager, featuring in both ODI and T20I formats against Bangladesh. Her Test debut followed in 2014.
Over 13 years, she has evolved into one of the most consistent and explosive batters in women's cricket, amassing more than 10,000 international runs across formats, with multiple records to her name.
Notably, Smriti Mandhana's journey in international cricket is studded with achievements:
Her grace under pressure, elegant strokeplay, and leadership as vice-captain have made her a cornerstone of the Indian women's team.
India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana expressed immense pride on reaching the landmark of 300 international appearances through the first-ever women’s Test at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground, saying that she couldn’t have asked for a better venue to mark this occasion.
"I actually got to know about the 300th international match last night. As a player, you don't really keep track of games across all formats. I remember playing the 2017 World Cup final here at Lord's.
I didn't have a great World Cup then, and I didn't know if I'd get the chance to play for India again. So to come back and play my 300th international match at Lord's, I couldn't ask for a better venue," said Smriti in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w), Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer
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