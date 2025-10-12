Advertisement
Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Becomes First-Ever Player To Achieve This MASSIVE Feat In Women's Cricket

Smriti Mandhana achieved a huge milestone during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and Australia at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 05:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Becomes First-Ever Player To Achieve This MASSIVE Feat In Women's CricketPic credit: BCCI

Continuing his red-hot form, Smriti Mandhana played a fantastic knock against Australia and scripted history by achieving a huge milestone at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and Australia at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Smriti became the first-ever player in the history of women's cricket to score 1,000 ODI runs in a single calendar year when she went past the 18-run mark against Australia.

The 29-year-old Mandhana achieved the historic milestone after she smashed spinner Sophie Molineux for a six towards long-on.

Most Runs In A Calendar Year In Women's ODIs

1,000* - Smriti Mandhana, 2025

970 - Belinda Clark, 1997

882 - Laura Wolvaardt, 2022

880 - Debbie Hockley, 1997

More To Follow...

